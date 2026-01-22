Bipasha Basu gets angry, hides daughter Devi's face as paparazzi clicks her. Watch

On Thursday, Bipasha, along with her daughter Devi and husband, actor Karan Singh Grover , was seen in Bandra. The actress was getting out of the car with Devi in her arms, while Karan walked behind them with a bag slung over his shoulder. As soon as Bipasha noticed the paparazzi clicking pictures, she looked annoyed and quickly covered Devi’s face. As she moved towards the building, an angry Bipasha asked one of the photographers, “Kaun ho aap? (Who are you?)”

Actor Bipasha Basu was recently spotted with her family in Bandra. During the rare outing with her daughter Devi, the actor made sure to protect her little one from the paparazzi and appeared visibly upset when a photographer tried to click her.

However, Bipasha is often seen sharing adorable family moments and fun memories with her daughter on social media. Recently, the couple went on a beach holiday with Devi, and Bipasha shared pictures and videos from the vacation online.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s love story Karan and Bipasha first met on the sets of the film Alone in 2015. Their on-screen chemistry soon blossomed into a real-life romance. The couple dated for nearly a year before tying the knot in April 2016. They have now been together for a decade and embraced parenthood when they welcomed their daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover, on November 12, 2022, marking a beautiful new chapter in their lives.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s work front Bipasha was last seen in the web series Dangerous. Written by Vikram Bhatt and directed by Bhushan Patel, the series marked her OTT debut alongside Karan Singh Grover. The show also featured Sonali Raut, Natasha Suri, Suyyash Rai and Nitin Arora in key roles and is available to watch on MX Player. The actress has been away from films for quite some time now.

Karan Singh Grover, on the other hand, was last seen in the film Fighter. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the movie also starred Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and Vivek Oberoi in key roles. The film was a commercial success, collecting ₹358.83 crore worldwide at the box office. He is yet to announce his next project.