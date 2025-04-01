Barkha Bisht reveals what led to her breakup with Karan Singh Grover: ‘It was my first heartbreak’

She worked with Karan on the 2004 teen drama Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi. They were in a relationship for nearly two years.

Barkha Bisht on her relationship with Karan Singh Grover

During an interview, Barkha looked back at her romance with Karan. She said, “We dated for two years. Karan was a very kind person, which attracted me to him. He has an inherent kindness, which I got attracted to because people in Mumbai are not always kind. So, whenever I find kindness, I get attracted to it. He is very good-looking—the six-pack abs, I mean, I was just 23 years old! Over the years, we grew into different people. It was my first heartbreak in Mumbai."

Opening up about their breakup, Barkha shared, “Nothing went wrong; our perspectives and views on life were different. He was also two years younger than me. As we grew older over those two years, that difference became more apparent—that was the problem. I am still very fond of him even today, and I wish him the best wherever he is."

Karan and Barkha’s present

Karan is currently married to actor Bipasha Basu. They have a daughter, Devi, born in 2022. Meanwhile, Barkha was previously married to actor Indraneil Sengupta. Barkha and Indraneil’s love story began on the sets of Pyaar Ke Do Naam, and after dating for a brief period, they got married in March 2008. However, they separated in 2022 after 14 years of marriage. They also share a 13-year-old daughter named Meira.

Recently, the actor revealed that her ex-husband had cheated on her during their marriage.