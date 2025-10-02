Bipasha Basu finally joins Bipasha Bipasha trend: ‘Toddler tugging saree, mumma trying to be glam’

On October 2, actor Bipasha Basu added festive cheer to Dussehra with a delightful twist. The 46-year-old star, radiant in a red saree, shared a playful transition reel on Instagram set to her own trending track, Bipasha Bipasha from the film Jodi Breakers. But unlike most polished reels, Bipasha gave fans a peek into the hilarity of motherhood. On Dussehra, Bipasha Basu charms fans with a fun Instagram reel featuring her song, blending festive spirit with the realities of motherhood.

Bipasha recreates Bipasha Bipasha song after 13yrs

Bipasha wrote a long note with the reel that read, “So I got inspired by all of you who did the very glamorous transition reels to my song #bipasha. And I decided to try to do so too… with a toddler tugging my saree and mamma trying to be glam He He. Happy Dussehra to all Love you all!”

The reel was met with an outpouring of love from fans. One fan wrote, "There is just one Bipasha ”. “The one and only OG. Nothing can match this song more than you @bipashabasu," wrote another. A third fan commented, "Now, this is the right use of the song." “The Bong beauty at peak,” gushed another.

The original Bipasha song, from the 2012 film Jodi Breakers, has already sparked over 163K reels on Instagram, becoming a go-to track for glam transitions and throwbacks.

Jodi Breakers is a 2012 romantic comedy starring Bipasha Basu and R. Madhavan. The film follows two individuals who start a business helping couples separate, only to find themselves entangled in love. The film was a box office dud, with an approximate lifetime collection of 15cr.

Bipasha Basu's career

Bipasha Basu burst onto the Bollywood scene in 2001 with Ajnabee, earning a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut. Known for her bold screen presence, sultry voice, and fierce persona, she quickly became a 2000s sex icon. With hits like Raaz, Jism, Dhoom 2, and Corporate, she diversified her filmography across horror, thrillers, and romance. Her fitness DVDs and public advocacy for body positivity have added to her brand outisde movies. After marrying actor Karan Singh Grover in 2016, Bipasha embraced motherhood in 2022. She was last seen in 2015 Alone with Karan.