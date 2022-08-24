Bipasha Basu reacts to Karan Singh Grover's note on woman's 'infinite, unspoken, unnoticed hardships' during pregnancy

Actor Karan Singh Grover, who is expecting his first child with wife-actor Bipasha Basu, penned a long note on the 'infinite, unspoken, unexpressed and sometimes unnoticed hardships' that a woman goes through during pregnancy. Taking to Instagram, Karan also said that he is 'constantly in a state of gratitude' as he witnesses Bipasha 'creating a life within her and making it look like it’s all just a part of her day'. (Also Read | Pregnant Bipasha Basu says 'I got a baby in my belly' as she shares cute video. Watch)

Karan also shared a new picture from the couple's recent maternity photoshoot. In the photo, Bipasha smiled looking away from the camera as Karan held her from behind. Both Bipasha and Karan twinned in black outfits in the new picture.

Sharing the photo, Karan captioned the post, “It’s a combination of numerous feelings. All new but somehow familiar…not familiar like I’ve done this before but more like I’ve felt this in my most precious, most beautiful dream, like almost embedded into my DNA. A feeling so intense that I haven’t brought to the external surface of my being because I was afraid that I would explode into fireworks made of joy. When we got to know that we were pregnant and were going to be blessed with a little one..a tiny little version of us a small little monkey baby, what I was afraid of happened.”

Karan also said that he is 'constantly in a state of gratitude'.

He continued, "Every cell of my being exploded with love and joy. I hadn’t really ever imagined that the feeling would be so intense, I couldn’t fully understand it and definitely wasn’t something I could control. It’s been the exact same feeling every minute of everyday since then. Every step of the way witnessing what a lady goes through during this time, just witnessing the infinite, unspoken, unexpressed and sometimes unnoticed hardships that she goes through for this unfathomable miracle to happen inside of her…it’s just for me the truest explanation of what unconditional love is, what god is, what a creator is."

"I just catch myself wondering through the chaos of these months, that how come we all just don’t talk about this all the time? I feel myself constantly changing, constantly trying to understand how to make things better and make myself better. I’m constantly in a state of gratitude just to be a witness to this miracle of a woman, creating a life within her and making it look like it’s all just a part of her day. I think I was just waiting to express what I felt in words. #parentstobe #monkeylove," he wore as he concluded his note. Reacting to the post, Bipasha dropped a string of red heart emojis.

Bipasha announced her pregnancy on Instagram last week. She and Karan shared pictures and wrote a long note. The couple first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film Alone in 2015, which marked their first on-screen collaboration. They tied the knot after one year of dating in April 2016.

