Bipasha Basu reacts to trolls taking dig at her weight gain after baby: 'I’m not bothered'

Bipasha Basu addresses trolls

Bipasha Basu, who conceived Devi via IVF treatment, opened up about her postpartum weight gain, and the body shaming and negativity that’s coming her way. She told the portal, “I would like to tell them to please keep trolling. It’s completely fine because I’m not bothered." Karan also shared his take on the trolls and said that 'as long as they’re watching, it is okay'.

On being a mother

Bipasha said, “Devi’s my number one when it comes to everything and anything. Whether my eyes are open or shut, it’s always her. Every time I step out, I just want to run back home and be with her. Everything in my life now revolves around her… Karan is number three, I’m number two and Devi is number one.”

Responding to her, Karan joked that he is ‘a slave, who used to have one master’. He added that now he has ‘two masters and I’m still a slave’. Karan also said that nothing much has changed for him. Bipasha also revealed she was the more disciplined parent, and that Karan was 'always getting bullied' by Devi, who is 10 months old.

How Bipasha found out Devi had 2 holes in her heart

Earlier this year, during a chat with actor Neha Dhupia on Instagram Live, Bipasha got emotional as she revealed that her daughter was born with two holes in her heart, and underwent surgery when she was around three months old.

She had said in the August interview, “Our journey has been very different from any normal mother-father, it has been a lot tougher than the smile that I have on my face right now. I would not wish this to happen to any mother. For a new mother, when you get to know that... I got to know on the third day of me having a baby that our baby is born with two holes in her heart. I thought I'll not share this, but I'm sharing this because I feel that there are a lot of mothers, who helped me in this journey, and it was very difficult to find those mothers…”

