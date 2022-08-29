Bipasha Basu says she and Karan Singh Grover are hoping for a baby girl: 'We think it's a she because...'

Earlier this month, actor Bipasha Basu announced that she and husband Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first kid. Since her announcement, Bipasha has been sharing photos and videos of herself flaunting her baby bump. In a new interview, Bipasha said that she and Karan wish to have a ‘baby girl’. Also Read: Bipasha Basu smiles as she cradles her baby bump, fans notice her 'pregnancy glow'. Watch

On August 16, Bipasha and Karan shared pictures from her pregnancy photoshoot and wrote, “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be. We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see… so soon, we who once were two will now become three."

In an interview with Times Of India, Bipasha revealed that she and Karan want to have a daughter. She said, “Karan and I were clear from the beginning that we wanted a baby. I don’t have any thoughts on why it is so late or why it took time. For me, this is the right time. I believe this is when we were supposed to have our baby. We believe in manifestation. From the time we have wanted a child, we have hoped for a baby girl. I know a baby is a beautiful gift, and we are supposed to be in acceptance of any gender, and the bigger picture is that, but we call our baby ‘she’. We believe it’s a she, and we have believed that since the time we decided to have a baby.”

Talking about returning to work, she said, “As soon as I get the hang of being a new mom, I will get back to work. It’s important for women to be completely independent… financially and emotionally. You have to learn to love yourself first. Then a soulmate comes or doesn’t come, doesn’t matter. Make your careers and then if love, marriage, and babies have to happen, they will happen.”

Bipasha and Karan tied the knot in 2016. They had met on the sets of the film Alone in 2015. Bipasha was last seen in MX Player's web-series Dangerous in 2020. The show also starred Karan Singh Grover, Sonali Raut, Natasha Suri, Suyyash Rai, and Nitin Arora.

