Bipasha Basu shares funny video of husband Karan Singh Grover in Maldives, watch actor burn himself under hot sun
- Bipasha Basu has shared Bipapictures of herself and a funny video of her husband Karan Singh Grover from their Maldives vacation. Check them out here.
Actor couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover left for a Maldives vacation last week and they clearly had a lot of fun. After treating fans with some of her pictures from the holidays, Bipasha has now posted a funny video of Karan from their vacation.
In the video, Karan is seen soaking up the sun before it gets a little too hot for him and he starts scratching himself , acting as if trying to put off fire on his arms. Bipasha captioned the video, "Monkey on fire." Most of Bipasha's posts come with the hashtag 'monkey love' which is how she loves to describe their relationship.
Earlier on Monday, Bipasha shared several gorgeous pictures of herself. In one of the them, she is seen posing in a pink bikini and black, lace shrug. Another picture showed her enjoying the sun while taking a dip in a swimming pool, dressed in a black bikini.
Bipasha and Karan have been sharing regular social media posts after they went to Maldives ahead of Karan's birthday last week.
Bipasha and Karan got married in 2016. While Bipasha had been in a 10-year-long relationship with actor John Abraham, Karan, had had been married two times before. He was married to actor Shraddha Nigam (2008) and later Jennifer Winget (2012).
Also read: Rubina says she is 'craving' a vacation with swimsuit photo, see Abhinav's reply
Bipasha was last seen in 2020's Dangerous, and Karan will be seen in Qubool Hai 2, a sequel to the hit TV serial of the same name which will premiere as a web show.
