Bipasha Basu is a true 'poser' as she soaks up the sun in a swimsuit on Maldives vacation. See pictures

Bipasha Basu on Saturday shared new pictures from her Maldives vacation with husband Karan Singh Grover. The couple has been sharing regular social media posts from their vacation.

On Saturday, Bipasha took to Instagram and shared several pictures of herself in a floral bikini, with a sheer cover-up. She captioned the post "love yourself," and added a heart emoji.

On Instagram Stories, she shared several videos from the vacation. "View from my bed," she captioned one post, while another showed her walking along a beach. She wrote "poser" on the third post, which showed her smiling for the camera wearing a large hat with the words 'monkey love' embroidered on it.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are holidaying in the Maldives.





The couple flew to the Maldives ahead of Karan's birthday on February 23. On the occasion, Bipasha had shared a cute post with a photo of the two of them and written: "My 2nd most favourite day of the year is here.. @iamksgofficial birthday I love you."

Bipasha and Karan got married in 2016. Bipasha was last seen in 2020's Dangerous, and Karan will be seen in Qubool Hai 2, a sequel of the hit TV serial of the same name which will premiere as a web show.

Also read: Bipasha Basu on taking a break after marrying Karan Singh Grover: ‘You have to be there for the people you love’

Bipasha spoke to Hindustan Times about taking a break from acting after tying the knot with Karan. She said, "This time was very necessary for my personal growth because I have been working from the age of 15 as a model, and then as an actor from the age of 19. I have been working all through my life. This break was very well-deserved as I needed to build a foundation with my husband, spend a lot more time with my parents and my sisters."

