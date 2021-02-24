Birthday girl Sanya Malhotra: In my fifth year in Bollywood, it’s surreal, can’t believe I am living my dream

All excited to be back in her hometown, just in time for her birthday on February 25, Sanya Malhotra enquires about the weather in Delhi first.

“It is so lovely, I can’t wait to see my parents, and celebrate this day with them. I will be celebrating it with them after a couple of years, because I am usually shooting on my birthday. This is after a very long time that I am not shooting,” the happiness is evident in her voice as she says this.

The actor reveals her plans for the day as she continues, “I have no special plans, I am just going to show up at home, they know I am coming. It’s been ages, atleast seven-eight months. I was in Delhi earlier due to the Covid pandemic, and came to Mumbai because of shoots.”

Birthdays are simple affairs for the Badhaai Ho (2018) actor, and she celebrates it in the same way as she did while growing up.

“I have never done anything major or gone out to party with my friends. I am a homebody, and love celebrating it with my family. I call my friends home, bachpan se parampara rahi hai. On my birthday, mumma cooks, we do karaoke, dance and eat, that’s it!,” says the 28-year-old, who has a string of projects lined up next, including Love Hostel with Vikrant Massey and Meenakshi Sundareshwar.

Pagglait meanwhile will see her shouldering an entire film on her shoulders for the first time. Malhotra is excited about it as she says, “Guneet Monga (producer) had a lot of confidence that I can do this. If producers are happy and confident, I didn’t have to worry about anything. The script is really nice, the film is looking amazing. I am glad I did it, and my birthday wish is that people watch it. It’s releasing soon, and I would want it to work well.”

2021 marks her fifth year in Bollywood, with her career having started in 2016 with the blockbuster Dangal. She calls this whole time “surreal”, and adds, “I can’t believe I am actually living my dream. The kind of work I am getting and have done, it’s very gratifying. A lot has changed in the industry, it’s a great time to be an actor. People are writing really good stories and content, script is the hero, we are just actors. After Dangal, whatever I got, credit goes to writers for those scripts. I am really lucky to be an actor, now.”

