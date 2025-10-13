Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta reunite at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party, fans demand Soldier 2

It was a blast from the past for Bollywood fans when Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta reunited at designer Manish Malhotra’s Diwali bash this weekend. The on-screen pair, who ruled hearts in the late ’90s and early 2000s, shared a warm, emotional hug that instantly caught attention on social media. At a Manish Malhotra's Diwali party, Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta's warm hug sparked nostalgia among fans. Their reunion brought back memories of their 2008 hit film Soldier.

Preity and Bobby share a warm hug

As soon as the two actors spotted each other, they greeted one another with genuine affection, a moment that sent fans into a nostalgic frenzy. Preity was seen in a graceful white Anarkali set, while Bobby looked dapper in a maroon velvet kurta with intricate zardozi work. His wife, Tania Deol, who joined the duo for photographs, shimmered in a gold sequin saree.

What particularly won hearts was Preity’s thoughtful gesture of pulling Tania into the frame when photographers began calling for solo pictures of the Soldier co-stars.

Social media was flooded with reactions soon after the images surfaced. One fan wrote, “I don’t think anyone can hate on Preity. She’s too cute.” Another added, “Bring back @iambobbydeol and @realpz in Soldier 2, Mr. @rameshtaurani. We miss them so much!”

The reunion reminded fans of their iconic 1998 hit Soldier, which was not only one of the biggest blockbusters of that year, second only to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, but also a turning point in both actors’ careers. The film’s chart-topping songs, including Soldier Soldier and Mere Dil Jigar Se Guzri Hai, continue to enjoy cult popularity.

Following the massive success of Soldier, Bobby Deol and Preity Zinta went on to share the screen in several other memorable films, including Jhoom Barabar Jhoom (2007) and Heroes (2008).

Preity and Bobby's latest work

On the work front, Preity Zinta is all set to make a much-anticipated comeback with Lahore 1947, produced by Aamir Khan and starring Sunny Deol in the lead. Meanwhile, Bobby Deol, riding high on the success of his recent performances, was last seen in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood, earning praise for his powerful screen presence.