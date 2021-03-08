Bobby Deol: Have never given importance to awards, my father’s been a legend, didn’t get a single Best Actor award

Class of 83 and Ashram- these two web projects, in a way,have put Bobby Deol back on the map again. Fuelled by the popularity his comeback received, recognition in the form of awards has also started.

He was recently awarded Best Actor for Ashram at a ceremony, but ask him how much importance does he attach to it, and he says he doesn’t. “My father (yesteryear actor Dharmendra), who has been a legend, didn’t get a single best actor award all his life. I have grown up seeing that, I didn’t think he needs it. He got the love of people, it was his award, if that’s what makes you what you are. I think awards become special as fans get happy. It is like gifting them something when you receive one, for their love and appreciation,” says the 52-year-old.

His reaction, though, when he was awarded, was one of gratitude. He continues, “As an actor, I just wanted to understand my potential, and use it to the best. In a way, I tried to get the best out of it. Thankfully, I got awarded for that. All thanks to the fans, who made this happen.”

Currently, what’s keeping Deol busy is projects such as Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor, and the remake of the 1982 film Arth.

Does he feel there’s more pressure on him now that he’s doing well, compared to a few years back when he was going through a lean phase? The actor says it’s always been there. “People look at me in a different light as an actor. Every project can’t showcase your potential, sometimes you choose subjects where you might think the character is interesting. Other characters in the same script might me more interesting, and could overshadow you, so I think that’s again the way it is, you have to take a chance. With me, I know I will always try to do my best,” he explains.