Bobby Deol slays in quirky look, Ananya Pandey hugs Shraddha Kapoor at Grazia fashion awards. See pics, winners list
Karisma Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Sobhita Dhulipala, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Pandey, Shraddha Kapoor won big at Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2024.
A host of celebs turned up in interesting looks at Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2024 in Mumbai on Tuesday. Among them was Bobby Deol, who also won an award for People's Choice (Male). The actor, who grabbed attention for his role in Animal (2023), wore a blue blazer with matching palazzo pants and a low-neck white top for the event. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana and more stars light up the red carpet for Zee Cine Awards. See pics
Celebs at Grazia fashion awards
Others, such as Shraddha Kapoor and Disha Patani chose elegant dresses, while Karisma Kapoor and Ananya Panday turned up in all-black looks. Disha was spotted in a princess gown with thigh-high slit, while Shraddha wore a white off-shoulder dress.
A video of Shraddha and Ananya hugging as they met at the awards show is also doing the rounds on social media. While Ananya is rumoured to be dating actor Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha reportedly dated the actor after they met on the sets of Aashiqui 2 (2013).
Karan Johar, Mrunal Thakur, Sunny Leone Mouni Roy, Kalki Koechlin, Rasika Dugal, Tisca Chopra, Trinetra Haldar, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were also spotted at the star-studded awards. Ahead is a complete list of winners.
Who won what
People's Choice (Female): Disha Patani
People's Choice (Male): Bobby Deol
Forever in Fashion: Karisma Kapoor
Fan Favourite: Shraddha Kapoor
Gen Z Style Star: Ananya Pandey
Fashion Trailblazer: Sobhita Dhulipala
Style Connoisseur: Karan Johar
Fashion NXT: Siddhant Chaturvedi
Best Dressed: Tania Shroff
Breakthrough Style: Sini Shetty
Homegrown Fashion Champion: Masoom Minawala Mehta
Eveningwear: Sonam Khetan
Footwear: Thaely
Jewellery: Dhuri
Label Alert: Bhuvana Iswari
Sustainable: Pieux
Indie Cool: Inca
Menswear: Line Outline
Urbanwear: Til
Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.