 Bobby Deol slays in quirky look, Ananya Pandey hugs Shraddha Kapoor at Grazia fashion awards. See pics, winners list
Bobby Deol slays in quirky look, Ananya Pandey hugs Shraddha Kapoor at Grazia fashion awards. See pics, winners list

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 27, 2024 10:32 AM IST

Karisma Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Sobhita Dhulipala, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Pandey, Shraddha Kapoor won big at Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2024.

A host of celebs turned up in interesting looks at Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2024 in Mumbai on Tuesday. Among them was Bobby Deol, who also won an award for People's Choice (Male). The actor, who grabbed attention for his role in Animal (2023), wore a blue blazer with matching palazzo pants and a low-neck white top for the event. Also read: Shah Rukh Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana and more stars light up the red carpet for Zee Cine Awards. See pics

Bobby Deol, Shraddha Kapoor and Ananya Pandey at Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2024. (Varinder Chawla/Instagram)
Bobby Deol, Shraddha Kapoor and Ananya Pandey at Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2024. (Varinder Chawla/Instagram)

Celebs at Grazia fashion awards

Others, such as Shraddha Kapoor and Disha Patani chose elegant dresses, while Karisma Kapoor and Ananya Panday turned up in all-black looks. Disha was spotted in a princess gown with thigh-high slit, while Shraddha wore a white off-shoulder dress.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

A video of Shraddha and Ananya hugging as they met at the awards show is also doing the rounds on social media. While Ananya is rumoured to be dating actor Aditya Roy Kapur, Shraddha reportedly dated the actor after they met on the sets of Aashiqui 2 (2013).

Karan Johar, Mrunal Thakur, Sunny Leone Mouni Roy, Kalki Koechlin, Rasika Dugal, Tisca Chopra, Trinetra Haldar, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were also spotted at the star-studded awards. Ahead is a complete list of winners.

Sobhita Dhulipala, Disha Patani, Sunny Leone, Disha Patani pose on the red carpet at Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2024 in Mumbai. (Pics: Varinder Chawla)
Sobhita Dhulipala, Disha Patani, Sunny Leone, Disha Patani pose on the red carpet at Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2024 in Mumbai. (Pics: Varinder Chawla)

Who won what

People's Choice (Female): Disha Patani

People's Choice (Male): Bobby Deol

Forever in Fashion: Karisma Kapoor

Fan Favourite: Shraddha Kapoor

Gen Z Style Star: Ananya Pandey

Fashion Trailblazer: Sobhita Dhulipala

Style Connoisseur: Karan Johar

Fashion NXT: Siddhant Chaturvedi

Best Dressed: Tania Shroff

Breakthrough Style: Sini Shetty

Homegrown Fashion Champion: Masoom Minawala Mehta

Eveningwear: Sonam Khetan

Footwear: Thaely

Jewellery: Dhuri

Label Alert: Bhuvana Iswari

Sustainable: Pieux

Indie Cool: Inca

Menswear: Line Outline

Urbanwear: Til

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Bobby Deol slays in quirky look, Ananya Pandey hugs Shraddha Kapoor at Grazia fashion awards. See pics, winners list
