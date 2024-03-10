Shah Rukh Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana and more stars light up the red carpet for Zee Cine Awards. See pics

It is a starry night at the Zee Cine Awards this year. Shah Rukh Khan, Bobby Deol, Ayushmann Khurrana and many more stars arrived on the red carpet in style. Shah Rukh Khan is all set to perform at the prestigious ceremony after a long gap of 9 years. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan come together for new ad of Aryan Khan's brand. Watch) Shah Rukh Khan and Ayushmann Khurana at the red carpet for the Zee Cine Awards.

Shah Rukh at the red carpet

Shah Rukh Khan looked dashing in an all-black look for the evening. The actor, who is nominated in the Best Actor category for his performance in Pathaan as well as Jawan, opted for a black suit, and completed his look with black sunglasses. Don't miss Shah Rukh's statement silver stud!

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Shah Rukh is all performing at the ceremony. Some of the other performances for the evening will be given by Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday, Bobby Deol, Mouni Roy, and Utkarsh Sharma.

Alia had talked about her performance and said, “I always look forward to performing LIVE on stage! Last year’s performance at Zee Cine Awards was one of my most memorable acts. I’m even more excited to be performing for the second year in a row. It’ll again be a very special act and truly dedicated to my audiences.”

More arrivals

Ayushmann Khurrana, who will be hosting the ceremony with Aparshakti Khurrana, arrived on the red carpet in a shimmery white suit paired with black trousers.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bobby Deol at the Zee Cine Awards.

Meanwhile, Bobby Deol made a grand entry at the red carpet in a lavender shirt that was paired with a black suit. The actor, who won acclaim for his antagonistic role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, smiled and posed for the paparazzi before heading in for the show. He had earlier teased, “Brace yourselves for a night of excitement, as Abrar will have everyone dancing to 'Jamal Kudu' and some delightful surprises.”

Some of the other stars who were also present were Ankita Lokhande, Saiee Manjrekar, and Varun Sharma.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place