Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan come together for new ad of Aryan Khan's brand. Watch

Even if there has been no update about the new movie that would see Shah Rukh Khan share screen space with daughter Suhana Khan, fans were treated to a surprise collaboration of the two in a new ad for Aryan Khan's brand D'Yavol. (Also read: Shirtless Shah Rukh Khan shows off ripped body in new photo promoting Aryan Khan's brand; fans share pics from airport) Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan in a still from the new ad.

About the new ad

The ad begins with Shah Rukh wearing three rings on his fingers with the letters D'Yavol inscribed on them. His hand is then seen red as he punches on something not visible to the camera. With the hand, he marks a window pane of an abandoned train compartment with an ‘X’ sign.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The next moment, someone enters the frame and picks up a magical wand from the floor. With the blue colour that comes out of the wand, her face is revealed. It is Suhana Khan. She then uses the wand to colour her side of the train window in the shape of the Disney logo. The two share a look and smile. The teaser ends with the announcement that the new collaboration will drop the new merch on March 17th.

More details

Shah Rukh took to his Instagram on Friday to share the new ad, and added the caption: “The collab you didn’t know you needed… BUT every good story deserves a sequel. X-2. Dropping on 17th March, only on www.dyavolx.com @disney @disneyindia”

It was in early 2023 when D'Yavol X co-founder Aryan Khan had launched his label's first collection, exclusively on the brand’s website. In a 2013 interview with Vogue India, he had said, “For me, apparel is an outlet for creativity. Even in filmmaking, costume design is a very important part of capturing the right mood and telling the story.” Aryan launched D'Yavol X in April 2023, and also directed Shah Rukh in the first promotional ad campaign.

Shah Rukh was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. It also starred Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Anil Grover and Vikram Kochhar. Meanwhile, Suhana made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, which released on Netflix on December 8 last year.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place