 Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana come together for new ad of Aryan Khan's brand. Watch | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan come together for new ad of Aryan Khan's brand. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan come together for new ad of Aryan Khan's brand. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 08, 2024 09:06 PM IST

For the new D'Yavol ad, Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan have come together to announce the brand's collaboration with Disney.

Even if there has been no update about the new movie that would see Shah Rukh Khan share screen space with daughter Suhana Khan, fans were treated to a surprise collaboration of the two in a new ad for Aryan Khan's brand D'Yavol. (Also read: Shirtless Shah Rukh Khan shows off ripped body in new photo promoting Aryan Khan's brand; fans share pics from airport)

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan in a still from the new ad.
Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan in a still from the new ad.

About the new ad

The ad begins with Shah Rukh wearing three rings on his fingers with the letters D'Yavol inscribed on them. His hand is then seen red as he punches on something not visible to the camera. With the hand, he marks a window pane of an abandoned train compartment with an ‘X’ sign.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The next moment, someone enters the frame and picks up a magical wand from the floor. With the blue colour that comes out of the wand, her face is revealed. It is Suhana Khan. She then uses the wand to colour her side of the train window in the shape of the Disney logo. The two share a look and smile. The teaser ends with the announcement that the new collaboration will drop the new merch on March 17th.

More details

Shah Rukh took to his Instagram on Friday to share the new ad, and added the caption: “The collab you didn’t know you needed… BUT every good story deserves a sequel. X-2. Dropping on 17th March, only on www.dyavolx.com @disney @disneyindia”

It was in early 2023 when D'Yavol X co-founder Aryan Khan had launched his label's first collection, exclusively on the brand’s website. In a 2013 interview with Vogue India, he had said, “For me, apparel is an outlet for creativity. Even in filmmaking, costume design is a very important part of capturing the right mood and telling the story.” Aryan launched D'Yavol X in April 2023, and also directed Shah Rukh in the first promotional ad campaign.

Shah Rukh was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. It also starred Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Anil Grover and Vikram Kochhar. Meanwhile, Suhana made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, which released on Netflix on December 8 last year.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On