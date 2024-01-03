close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Bobby Deol shares pictures with son Aryaman, Preity Zinta reacts

Bobby Deol shares pictures with son Aryaman, Preity Zinta reacts

ANI |
Jan 03, 2024 10:22 AM IST

On Wednesday, Bobby treated fans with a series of pictures with his son Aryaman Deol on Instagram.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 3 (ANI): Actor Bobby Deol is currently enjoying the success of his recent release 'Animal, in which he plays the antagonist.

HT Image
HT Image

On Wednesday, Bobby treated fans with a series of pictures with his son Aryaman Deol on Instagram.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The father-son duo looked handsome and can be seen twinning in black pantsuits.

He captioned the post, "Outfit by the coolest & dearest @raghavendra.rathore #dharamdeol."

Soon after she uploaded the post, fans and industry friends swamped the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons

Actor Preity Zinta dropped heart and fire emojis.

A fan commented, "All handsome genes in one family."

Another wrote, "Two gorgeous boys!"

Talking about Bobby's recent release in which he played the role of the antagonist Abrar Haque, 'Animal' is one of the most successful films of 2023.

Released on December 1, the film left many fans excited as it had a post-credits scene, teasing a sequel titled 'Animal Park', in which Ranbir would potentially have a double role.

And now makers have officially confirmed the film's sequel with an Instagram post on T-Series' handle.

T-Series announced that they are collaborating with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for three films -- 'Animal Park', Prabhas-starrer 'Spirit' and one film with Allu Arjun.

"It's a partnership built on trust, fueled by creative freedom, and fortified by an unbreakable bond. Producer Bhushan Kumar and Director #SandeepReddyVanga unveil the next cinematic wonders--Prabhas' Spirit, Animal Park, and an Allu Arjun saga--the chapters that follow the monumental success of Kabir Singh and #Animal," the post read.

Meanwhile, Bobby is all set to star in superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna's next film tentatively titled 'NBK109'. (ANI)

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out