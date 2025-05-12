Bollywood star who refused 600 crore: This actor challenged Mumbai underworld, rivalled Aishwarya, Rani, but quit at 32

In the early and mid-2000s, when Aishwarya Rai, Rani Mukerji, and Kareena Kapoor were vying to be the top stars in Hindi cinema, there was one name that they always had to contend with. Preity Zinta may not have been the highest-paid star of her times, but always found herself in the biggest hits and most-talked about films. At her peak, she was among the top Bollywood heroines of her generation. But she was much more, as one of the only Bollywood stars to stand up to the Mumbai underworld, and also probably the only actor on the planet to refuse ₹600 crore. (Also read: How an actor's career was ruined by one line: Once rival to Shah Rukh, Aamir Khan, he changed his name, left India) This actor stood up to the Mumbai underworld early in her career.

When Preity Zinta 'refused' ₹ 600 crore gift

Filmmaker Shandar Amrohi, the son of Kamal Amrohi, was particularly fond of Preity, often referring to her as his daughter, In 2011, Amrohi announced that he would leave his ₹600-crore wealth to Preity after he dies, instead of bequeathing it to his children. Preity, however, refused the offer. Later that year, Amrohi told Hindustan Times that he was hurt by Preity's statements and would not name her in his will. “I am very senior to her. I had met her first in Mariott hotel where she was with her then boyfriend Ness Wadia. I told her she seems like a daughter to me, and even sent her gifts. When I got into a tiff with my siblings, someone informed her that I was in trouble. She came to my house and gave me moral support. Mujhe uske naraaz hone se koi farak nahi padta (I’m not bothered about she getting upset)," he said.

Interestingly, after Amrohi's death, Preity took his children to court over a ₹2 crore loan she gave the filmmaker to cover his medical expenses.

When Preity Zinta challenged the Mumbai underworld

In 2001, when a 26-year-old Preity was still finding a foothold in the film industry, producer Bharat Shah was arrested for allegedly helping gangster Chhota Shakeel invest in his film Chori Chori Chupke Chupke. Even as most top stars distanced themselves from the case, Preity - one of the stars of the film - testified in court that she did receive calls from the gang. The actor even revealed that she was asked to pay up ₹50 lakh as extortion, but she refused.

Then Union Home Minister Lal Krishna Advani advised Preity to take armed security but the actor refused again. Preity was later bestowed with the Godfrey Philips National Bravery Award.

Preity Zinta's Bollywood career

Preity entered Bollywood with a supporting role in Mani Ratnam's Dil Se in 1997, before finding fame as a female lead in Kya Kehna and Soldier. Over the next decade, she appeared in several hits Dil Chahta Hai, Koi Mil Gaya, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer Zaara, and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. After 2007, Preity's appearances in films became sporadic. She played lead roles in two English-language films - The Last Lear and Heaven on Earth, before stepping away after cameos in Heroes and Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. At this point, Preity was 32 and still considered one of the top stars in Bollywood.

The actor attempted a comeback in 2013-14 with Ishkq in Paris and Happy Ending, before stepping away from Bollywood again. Preity will make her comeback to the big screen this year with Lahore 1947.

Preity is also the co-owner of the IPL team Punjab Kings (earlier Kings XI Punjab) since 2008. The actor is regularly seen at the team's games every Indian Premier League.