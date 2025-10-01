Bollywood stars' lavish vanity vans as status symbols: Shah Rukh Khan's can’t travel, Ranveer Singh has one for his chef

Bollywood vanity vans have leveled up – from humble dressing rooms on wheels to jaw-dropping symbols of superstar status. Now, a report recently spilled the beans: Shah Rukh Khan’s sprawling van is so huge it can’t squeeze into tight spots, while Ranveer Singh takes luxury up a notch with a separate van exclusively for his private chef. On the work front, Ranveer Singh and Shah Rukh Khan were seen in cameo role in Aryan Khan's debut web show.

All about the vanity vans of Bollywood

“Ranveer Singh requires three vanity vans when he’s on a shoot schedule. One for his personal use, one is a gym van, one is for his private chef,” a report by Hollywood Reporter India quoted a source as saying.

In the report, vanity van vendor Ketan Raval explained that these vans were initially introduced as a necessity, providing actors with a space to change and access basic facilities while shooting in remote locations. However, over time, they have evolved into a symbol of status.

Ketan revealed that Shah Rukh Khan’s vanity van is so grand and luxurious that it often can’t be accommodated in tight or cramped spaces when the actor is shooting at remote locations. “Shah Rukh sir’s van is so big that sometimes, he can’t take it to those remote locations. I send my van whenever he has to shoot in tight spaces,” he said.

Ketan revealed many times stars come with special requests, which could also include a black toilet. Speaking about John’s vanity van, Ketan mentioned that while the van features a floor-to-ceiling window, its interiors are designed entirely in black.

“John wanted floor-to-ceiling window so he could look out and let natural light flood the space. But he also insisted on everything being black – the floor, the walls, the sink, even the toilet. Nothing that isn’t black. So the only light entering is framed by an entirely dark box,” he said.

Another designer, Prateek Malewar, who collaborates with his partner Apurva Deshmukh on building vanity vans, revealed that Kangana Ranaut’s van features interiors crafted with sheesham wood.

The report pointed out that the average maintenance cost of a van is around ₹10-15 lakh. When it comes to costs, a top-tier ‘super van’ with multi-room layouts and expandable living space can be priced between ₹2–3 crore. A high-end custom van, equipped with Italian marble, luxury recliners, and even gym facilities, ranges from ₹75 lakh to ₹1 crore. Mid-range vans, which typically include sofas, a compact pantry, a modest washroom, and a television, cost around ₹35–50 lakh. Meanwhile, a basic van with just a dressing area and air conditioning is priced between ₹15–20 lakh.

Ranveer’s next film

Ranveer was last seen in Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty. The film also starred Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff among others. He will next be seen in the upcoming spy action thriller Dhurandhar, which has been helmed by Aditya Dhar. The first look of Dhurandhar was unveiled on Ranveer Singh's 40th birthday in July. It introduced 20-year-old actor Sara Arjun as his co-star. Apart from directing, Dhar has written and co-produced Dhurandhar. It is also produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya, and Lokesh Dhar under the banners Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Akshaye Khanna. The film is scheduled to be released on December 5.