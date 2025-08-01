Bollywood sweeps 71st National Film Awards: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Vikrant Massey, Sam Bahadur, 12th Fail win big

The 71st National Film Awards were announced in Delhi by the jury on Friday. The awards, given for films released in 2023, celebrated the best of Indian cinema across languages and film industries. And after a long time, Hindi cinema dominated the proceedings winning most of the major awards, including the big four: Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, and Best Film. The 71st National Film Awards were dominated by Hindi films.

Bollywood dominates National Awards

The awards were announced by the jury in a live telecast streamed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. Bollywood films bagged as many as 14 awards across categories that were not language-bound. This included a Best Film win for 12th Fail and a Best Actor win for its lead actor Vikrant Massey. The actor shared the honour with Shah Rukh Khan, who was adjudged co-winner for his performance in Jawan. Rani Mukerji added to Bollywood's night of glory with a Best Actress win for her acclaimed performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. The big night for Hindi films was rounded up by Sudipto Sen winning Best Director for The Kerala Story.

Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also scored a win, being adjudged the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur took home multiple awards, including the prestigious Best Film Promoting National, Social Values. Other Hindi films to win on the night included Animal and Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai.

All awards won by Hindi films at 71st National Film Awards

Best Choreography: Vaibhavi Merchant (Dindhora Baje Re - RockyAur Rani Ki Prem Kahani)

Best Music Direction: Harshavardhan Rameshwar (Animal)

Best Makeup: Shrikanth Desai (Sam Bahadur)

Best Costume Design: Sachin, Divya, Nidhhi (Sam Bahadur)

Best Sound Design: Sachin Sudhakaran, Hariharan (Animal)

Best Dialogue: Deepak Kingrani (Sirf Ek Bandha Kaafi Hai)

Best Cinematography: Prasanthanu Mohapatra (The Kerala Story)

Best Actress in Leading Role: Rani Mukherjee (Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway),

Best Actor in a Leading Role: Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan), Vikrant Massey (12th Fail)

Best Direction: Sudipto Sen (The Kerala Story)

Best Film Promoting National, Social Values: Sam Bahadur

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Best Film: 12th Fail