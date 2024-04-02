Boney Kapoor says Arjun Kapoor's ‘growth was influenced by’ Salman Khan: Today their equation might not be that good

Film producer Boney Kapoor has spoken about the 'equation' between Salman Khan and his son Arjun Kapoor after their 'fall out'. Speaking with News18, Boney also revealed if his relationship with Salman has been affected. He also credited Salman for Arjun becoming an actor. (Also Read | Boney Kapoor reveals he has ‘resented' a few situations in Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor’s relationships) Boney Kapoor spoke about Arjun Kapoor and Salman Khan.

Boney talks about Salman, Arjun

Boney said, “I may have separated from Mona (Kapoor, his first wife), but it was never in my mind that Arjun wants to become an actor. It was Salman who called me up and said that, ‘Boney sir, he will become an actor. He has it in him.’ He took it upon himself to see that he becomes an actor. He made him lose weight. I would give credit to Salman where Arjun is concerned."

Boney spoke about his relationship with Salman

"Whatever said and done, today their equation might not be that good but he gave him his best (with regard to) Arjun. His growth was influenced by Salman. (Their fall out) has not altered my equation with Salman. I still love him, I still feel that there are very few like him, big-hearted, warm-hearted, whenever we meet, we meet with love. There is a lot of respect that he gives me and I love him,” he added.

What Arjun earlier said about Salman

On an episode of The Anupam Kher Show, Arjun had earlier said, "I was a 140 kgs. When Salman Bhai (Salman Khan) encouraged me that I can be an actor, he told me 'Main tumhare andar se ek insaan nikalunga (I will take an entire man out of you)'." He had also said, "I just started living with Salman. Everyone is busy but if you love yourself, you have to take time out for yourself, you have to be patient."

About Arjun's relationship

Currently, Arjun Kapoor is in a relationship with Malaika Arora. She was previously married to Salman’s brother, Arbaaz Khan. They also share a son, Arhaan Khan. Earlier, Arjun was reportedly in a relationship with Salman’s younger sister Arpita Khan. They apparently ended their relationship in 2005. Arpita is now married to actor Aayush Sharma. The couple has two kids together.

