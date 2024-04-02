Boney Kapoor reveals he has ‘resented' a few situations in Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor’s relationships

Film producer Boney Kapoor has revealed that there have been times when he has 'resented' his children – Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor’s 'relationships'. Speaking with News18 Showsha, Boney didn't reveal names, but added that he asked his children to "handle it on their own". (Also Read | Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh will star in No Entry sequel, confirms Boney Kapoor) Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

Boney on his children

Boney spoke about Arjun, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi's dating choices. He said, “It’s their personal life. I can talk to them just once or twice and share my opinion. But the thing is that children, today, mature much faster as compared to our generation. You can’t push them into toeing the line or thinking in the way you do. They’ve their own minds. The world has shrunk today, which wasn’t the case in our times. We took our own time to understand how the world functions. It’s easier for them to form their own opinions.”

Boney talks about Arjun, Janhvi, Khushi’s relationships

Boney Kapoor added, “Such a situation has never risen when I had to drill something into their heads. Having said that, I’ve resented a few situations in Arjun, Janhvi and Khushi’s relationships, but I’ve asked them to handle it on their own. It has always been that way.”

Arjun, Janhvi, Khushi's dating life

Arjun reportedly began dating Malaika Arora in 2018. In the last season of Koffee With Karan, Janhvi confirmed that she was in a relationship with Shikhar Pahariya. Link-up rumours about Khushi Kapoor and her The Archies co-actor Vedang Raina were also addressed in the same episode. Anshula Kapoor made her relationship Instagram official with screenwriter Rohan Thakkar.

Boney's next film

Boney is gearing up for the release of Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role. The sports biopic Maidaan is inspired by the life of Syed Abdul Rahim. Boney is producing the film in which Ajay will play the revered coach of the Indian national football team. Based on a true story, Maidaan is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and also features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh. The film boasts a musical score by Oscar winner AR Rahman. The movie is all set to release in theatres on April 10.

