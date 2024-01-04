‘Selling point’ Boney Kapoor was upset about not being included in Tu Jhoothi trailer, reveals Janhvi Kapoor

At this point, four out of five people in Boney Kapoor's immediate family have made their acting debuts. Not only are his son Arjun Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor actors but the producer himself was also seen in AK vs AK and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. However, did you know that he was quite upset about not finding himself in the TJMM trailer? Boney Kapoor with Ranbir Kapoor and others in a scene from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

On the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, Janhvi, Khushi, and host Karan Johar discussed their dad's acting ambitions. “Can we take a moment to talk about his acting debut? Apparently, he was very sad when he wasn't in the trailer,” asked Karan. Janhvi said, “Yeah, he said 'wahi toh selling point hai tumhari film ki, mujhe hi nikaal dia (I was the selling point of the movie and they removed me).”

Boney played Ranbir Kapoor's father in TJMM. He also spoke about his few dialogues in the film in an interview in August last year. “Dialogues ya scenes kam kyun the, yeh toh aap director ko poochiye. Write a letter to Luv Ranjan and ask, ‘Aapne itne achhe artiste ko waste kaise kar diya?’ But, mujhe toh mazaa aaya karke, it was a good and happy unit," he told HT.

When Karan asked if the girls were proud of their father's acting debut, Khushi said that she had gone to visit him on AK vs AK sets. She recalled seeing 13 suitcases full of items from his own wardrobe. With his posh tracksuits, Khushi felt like he was comfortable playing himself.

The sisters also spoke about their dad's love for clicking his own pictures and sending them to the family group chat. Not only the family, he sends pictures of his outfits and shoes to even his friends in the film industry.

Janhvi and Khushi spoke at length about their father, agreeing that Khushi has always been his favourite. He would take breaks from film shoots to spend time with Khushi and feel recharged even as Janhvi asked for attention. However, now Janhvi, Arjun and Anshula have accepted that Khushi is his favourite and will be. She said Boney cried for three days straight when she landed her debut movie The Archies with Zoya Akhtar. She played Betty Cooper in the Hindi language film adaptation of the comics for Netflix.

