Border 2 box office collection day 8: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh film witnesses dip but earns over ₹233 cr

Border 2 box office collection day 8: The film, helmed by Anurag Singh, has been performing well at the box office in India. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has earned over ₹233 crore in India by Thursday. The Sunny Deol film released in theatres on January 23. Border 2 box office collection day 8: Sunny Deol in a still from the film.

Border 2 domestic box office collection day 8 The film earned ₹30 crore on day one with 6078 shows and an average occupancy of 37.0%. On day two, it collected ₹36.50 crore with an average occupancy of 43.1% and 6297 shows. On day three, the film collected ₹54.50 crore with 6434 shows and 62.5% average occupancy. On day four, a Republic Day holiday, the film minted ₹59 crore from 6465 shows with 65.2% average occupancy.

On day 5, the movie witnessed a dip, earning ₹20 crore with a 25.5% average occupancy across 6797 shows. On day 6, the film earned ₹13 crore from 6422 shows and 17.7% average occupancy. On day 7, ₹11.25 crore with a 15% average occupancy across 6,664 shows. The film earned ₹9.27 crore nett in India as per early estimates on day 9.

So far, Border 2 has collected ₹233.52 crore nett in India. The film's opening weekend surpassed Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava and the Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar in terms of weekend collections.

About Border 2 Border 2, a sequel to the 1997 blockbuster of the same name, is backed by T-Series and J P Films. Border 2 also features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. The Anurag Singh-directed movie released in theatres on January 23. It also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, Pranav Vashisht and Medha Rana in pivotal roles.

Border 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. While the 1997 film was based on the events of the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, Border 2 is also set against the backdrop of the same conflict.