Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Border 2 box office collection day 8: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh film witnesses dip but earns over ₹233 cr

    Border 2 box office collection day 8: The film earned over 9 crore on Friday. The film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty.

    Updated on: Jan 30, 2026 10:31 PM IST
    Written by Ananya Das
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Border 2 box office collection day 8: The film, helmed by Anurag Singh, has been performing well at the box office in India. As per Sacnilk.com, the film has earned over 233 crore in India by Thursday. The Sunny Deol film released in theatres on January 23.

    Border 2 box office collection day 8: Sunny Deol in a still from the film.
    Border 2 box office collection day 8: Sunny Deol in a still from the film.

    Border 2 domestic box office collection day 8

    The film earned 30 crore on day one with 6078 shows and an average occupancy of 37.0%. On day two, it collected 36.50 crore with an average occupancy of 43.1% and 6297 shows. On day three, the film collected 54.50 crore with 6434 shows and 62.5% average occupancy. On day four, a Republic Day holiday, the film minted 59 crore from 6465 shows with 65.2% average occupancy.

    On day 5, the movie witnessed a dip, earning 20 crore with a 25.5% average occupancy across 6797 shows. On day 6, the film earned 13 crore from 6422 shows and 17.7% average occupancy. On day 7, 11.25 crore with a 15% average occupancy across 6,664 shows. The film earned 9.27 crore nett in India as per early estimates on day 9.

    So far, Border 2 has collected 233.52 crore nett in India. The film's opening weekend surpassed Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava and the Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar in terms of weekend collections.

    About Border 2

    Border 2, a sequel to the 1997 blockbuster of the same name, is backed by T-Series and J P Films. Border 2 also features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. The Anurag Singh-directed movie released in theatres on January 23. It also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, Pranav Vashisht and Medha Rana in pivotal roles.

    Border 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. While the 1997 film was based on the events of the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, Border 2 is also set against the backdrop of the same conflict.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

    Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
    News/Entertainment/Bollywood/Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 8: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh Film Witnesses Dip But Earns Over ₹233 Cr
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes