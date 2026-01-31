Border 2 box office collection day 9: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh film beats War 2; earns over ₹250 crore

Border 2 box office collection Day 9: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty’s film took a bumper opening upon its release on January 23. The film received positive reviews from both critics and audiences and has now crossed the ₹250 crore mark at the domestic box office in just nine days. Border 2 box office collection day 9: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty headline the epic war film.

Border 2 beats War 2's lifetime domestic haul According to trade tracking site, Sacnilk, the epic war film saw a dip in collections from its first Tuesday. After closing its first week at ₹224.25 crore, the film collected ₹10.75 crore on Day 8 (second Friday). On its second Saturday, the film witnessed a significant improvement, earning ₹17.68 crore at the box office. With this, the film’s total collection now stands at ₹252.68 crore.

The film appears unfazed by its competition, Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3, which released in theatres on January 30. Border 2 earned more than its competitor ( ₹5.3 crore) on its second Saturday. Not only that, the film has also surpassed the lifetime domestic haul of YRF’s spy thriller War 2 ( ₹236.55 crore), which starred Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.

About Border 2 Helmed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 is the sequel to J. P. Dutta’s iconic 1997 film Border. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Nidhi Dutta under the banners of T-Series Films and J. P. Films, the film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in lead roles, along with Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Paramvir Cheema, Anya Singh and Medha Rana in supporting roles.

Set against the backdrop of the 1971 India–Pakistan war, the film received praise for its dialogues, screenplay and the performances of its cast. However, it also faced criticism for its ‘average’ war sequences, with many calling out the extensive use of CGI.

Sunny Deol recently expressed his happiness over the film’s box office success. He took to Instagram to share a video celebrating Border 2’s milestone. In the clip, Sunny is seen singing and dancing while cutting a cake, as those around him sing a playful rendition of, “Happy Border to you… Happy Border to Sunny ji.”