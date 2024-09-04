BTS clip of Ranbir Kapoor's actual singing on Rockstar set shocks fans: ‘How can I unsee this?’

Ranbir Kapoor delivered one of the most memorable performances of his career in Imitiaz Ali's Rockstar, which released in 2011. Now, a rare BTS clip of Ranbir singing a song from the album ‘Jo Bhi Main’ on the set has surfaced online. It features his real voice. Several fans reacted hilariously to the actor's voice in the comments. (Also read: Fahadh Faasil to make Bollywood debut with Imtiaz Ali's musical love story: Report) Ranbir Kapoor while shooting for Rockstar.

Ranbir sings Jo Bhi Main

In the video shared on Instagram by the page Yourpopculturedose, Ranbir is seen dressed as his character Jordan on the set of Rockstar, with the rest of the crew holding the camera and lighting equipments around him. Imtiaz Ali was also seen giving him instructions. Ranbir was spotted playing a guitar and singing Jo Bhi Main loudly. Although, not very melodiously.

Fan reactions

The clip attracted hilarious reactions from fans in the comments. One wrote: “How can I unsee this?” A second fan commented, quoting a line from the song Nadaan Parinde from the album, “Ye sunke nadan parinde ghar se bhag gaye!” A comment read, “I feel so sad for sound dada rn.” Another comment read, “This is exactly how I sound.” “Barbaad kare alfaaz mere (My words are ruining it) got real," said a fan.

Many fans also came to the actor's defense, saying that his job is to act and he did that well. A fan commented, “As an actor, he executed the scene flawlessly, despite not knowing how to sing. It’s impressive both then and now. Thanks for sharing the behind-the-scenes footage.” A second fan wrote, “He does this, that's why he looked so real when we watched this. He literally does the best lip-sync in Bollywood.”

More details

Ranbir won several awards for his performance in Rockstar. The music was composed by AR Rahman, and singer Mohit Chauhan sang in most of the songs of the film, to fill in as Ranbir's voice.

Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. A sequel, Animal Park, is already in the works. He also has Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War in the pipeline.