Exclusive: AR Rahman, Jonita Gandhi, Mohit Chauhan to perform at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding reception

Musical extravaganza

The singers will be performing on July 14 at the Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception. According to a source, the singers are all set to grace the stage and make it a night to remember. They have prepared a special multi-artist set together especially for the couple, which will be a fitting conclusion to the lavish wedding ceremonies.

There are more singers expected in the set. According to our knowledge, each and every artist will get their share of time on stage, and show their musical expertise while performing for the couple. "There have been extensive prep and rehearsals for the act, as everyone wants it to be perfect for the couple and the whole family,” adds the source.

Star-studded affair

The wedding will be a star-studded event, with a whole bunch of famous folks from all over the world. You'll see reality TV stars like Kim Kardashian and Khloe K, and even Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. John Cena will be there too. And get this, there will be even more celebrities, politicians, and business bigwigs in attendance. Futurist Peter Diamandis, artist Jeff Koons, self-help guru Jay Shetty, former UK PMs Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, former US secretary of state John Kerry, former Swedish PM Carl Bildt, and former Canadian PM Stephen Harper will all be there.

More about the wedding

Adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs, the main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function. The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.