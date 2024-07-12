Exclusive: AR Rahman, Jonita Gandhi, Mohit Chauhan to perform at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding reception
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's lavish wedding festivities are high on music with performances by international singers like Rema lined up.
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities are all set to include performances by global icons like Rema. Now, we have exclusively learnt that leading Indian musicians including AR Rahman, Jonita Gandhi, Mohit Chauhan and Udit Narayan will perform at the couple’s wedding reception. Also read: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding live updates
Musical extravaganza
The singers will be performing on July 14 at the Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception. According to a source, the singers are all set to grace the stage and make it a night to remember. They have prepared a special multi-artist set together especially for the couple, which will be a fitting conclusion to the lavish wedding ceremonies.
There are more singers expected in the set. According to our knowledge, each and every artist will get their share of time on stage, and show their musical expertise while performing for the couple. "There have been extensive prep and rehearsals for the act, as everyone wants it to be perfect for the couple and the whole family,” adds the source.
Star-studded affair
The wedding will be a star-studded event, with a whole bunch of famous folks from all over the world. You'll see reality TV stars like Kim Kardashian and Khloe K, and even Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. John Cena will be there too. And get this, there will be even more celebrities, politicians, and business bigwigs in attendance. Futurist Peter Diamandis, artist Jeff Koons, self-help guru Jay Shetty, former UK PMs Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, former US secretary of state John Kerry, former Swedish PM Carl Bildt, and former Canadian PM Stephen Harper will all be there.
More about the wedding
Adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs, the main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah, or wedding function. The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.