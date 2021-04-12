BTS pic of Akshay Kumar, Aanand L Rai from Raksha Bandhan lands online

A behind-the-scene picture of actor Akshay Kumar and director-producer Aanand L Rai, from their upcoming film Raksha Bandhan, has been shared online. This marks their second collaboration, after Atrangi Re.

The Instagram handle of Aanand's production house, Colour Yellow Productions, wrote: "Blessed are those who have sisters....wait till you watch #RakshaBandhan. We are thrilled to have @zeestudiosofficial with us, in association with #AlkaHiranandani and @aanandlrai. A #ColourYellowProductions in Association with #CapeOfGoodFilms, starring @akshaykumar and directed by @aanandlrai.





The picture showed Akshay and Aanand seated on a railway platform, resting against a stationary railway coach. Both were seen looking at sheets of paper.

Both Akshay and Aanand tested positive for the coronavirus. In December, Aanand had tweeted to say: "I have tested covid positive today.Just wanted to inform everyone that I don’t feel any symptoms & I feel fine. I’m quarantining as instructed by authorities.Anyone wh has come in contact with me recently is advised to quarantine & follow d govt protocols.Thank you for support."

I have tested covid positive today.Just wanted to inform everyone that I don’t feel any symptoms & I feel fine. I’m quarantining as instructed by authorities.Anyone wh has come in contact with me recently is advised to quarantine & follow d govt protocols.Thank you for support🙏 — Aanand L Rai (@aanandlrai) December 31, 2020





In early April, Akshay tested positive for Covid-19. He also informed that as advised by doctors, he had been hospitalised as a precautionary measure. On Monday, his wife and author Twinkle Khanna confirmed that he had tested negative. She wrote: "Safe and sound and good to have him back around. #allizwell"





In December last year, the team of Atrangi Re had been spotted at Agra's Taj Mahal for the shoot of the film. Akshay had been seen, dressed as Mughal emperor Shah Jahan.

After wrapping up the film in March this year, Akshay had written: "It’s the last day of #AtrangiRe and I can’t wait for you’ll to experience the magic created by @aanandlrai. Also a big thank you to my co-stars @saraalikhan95 and @dhanushkraja for letting me be a part of this beautiful film An @arrahman musical. Written by: #HimanshuSharma." The film also stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.

