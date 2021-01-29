YouTuber Carry Minati in an appearance on Kareena Kapoor Khan's chat show, What Women Want, said that he is often mistaken for the character Munna Bhaiya, from the Amazon Prime Video web series, Mirzapur. The character is played by actor Divyendu Sharma on the show.

Kareena asked Carry, whose real name is Ajey Nagar, about the meanest comment he's received online, and the popular YouTuber admitted that he couldn't repeat the worst of them.

He said, in Hindi, "I get this a lot, people call me Munna Bhaiya. They come up to me on the streets and congratulate me on my performance. Divyendu and I look very similar. I accept their congratulations."

Kareena said, "But this isn't too mean." Carry replied, "I can't repeat the actual mean comments I get, but that is a part of social media."

Kareena also asked Carry about his popular 'roast' videos on YouTube, and asked him if he thinks of them as being bullying in nature. He said that he first takes permission from the subject of those videos, before roasting them.

Also read: YouTuber Carry Minati responds to allegations of being an ‘online bully’, says his roasts have a ‘positive impact’

“First of all, whenever I roast someone, I take their permission. The person should know that I am making a video on him. If that person is familiar with my content, they have an idea of what to expect, and obviously, if they are not, they can always check out my channel. Until I get permission, I do not make a video,” he said.

Meanwhile, Carry is set to make his Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn’s Mayday. He will play a fictionalised version of himself.





Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON