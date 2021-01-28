YouTuber Carry Minati responds to allegations of being an ‘online bully’, says his roasts have a ‘positive impact’
YouTuber Ajey Nagar, popularly known as Carry Minati, has made a name for himself with his roasts and diss tracks. However, he maintained that his roasts have a ‘positive impact’ and denied allegations of being an ‘online bully’.
Carry was speaking to Kareena Kapoor Khan on her chat show What Women Want. He revealed that he always takes the permission of the person he roasts and it is all in good humour, never too ‘intense’.
Speaking in Hindi, Carry said, “First of all, whenever I roast someone, I take their permission. The person should know that I am making a video on him. If that person is familiar with my content, they have an idea of what to expect, and obviously, if they are not, they can always check out my channel. Until I get permission, I do not make a video.”
Also read | Eijaz Khan reacts to Paras Chhabra’s comments on Pavitra Punia: ‘All of us have a past’
Carry, who has over 28 million subscribers on YouTube, said that his roast videos have a ‘positive impact’, instead of a negative one. "Secondly, from what I have seen, people’s reactions are mostly positive. Even if they troll the person, he is still getting fame and the audience to showcase his content. I would say they definitely get a boost. And the tone of my videos is friends sitting together and making fun of each other. I never make it intense,” he added.
Meanwhile, Carry is set to make his Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn’s Mayday. He will play a fictionalised version of himself.
“I agreed to be a part of this film because I had to essay my own character (Carry Minati) and that comes very easily to me. I eat, breathe, sleep and live my character every single day. But I’m hoping I get to learn a thing or two about acting from Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. They are personalities I look up to and fondly admire,” he told Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
YouTuber Carry Minati responds to allegations of being an ‘online bully’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jaan says his dad hasn't helped him in his career: 'Not afraid to speak truth'
- Former Bigg Boss contestant, Jaan Kumar Sanu, has said that his father, Kumar Sanu, hasn't helped him in his career as a singer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika posts a funny dance video with a friend, Richa reacts to Tandav row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sana Khan 'heartbroken' over negative video made by 'highlighting my past'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika post hilarious video of a friend who can 'do garba to any music', watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy birthday Shruti Haasan: Actor to star opposite Prabhas in Salaar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut calls herself 'failure' over violence at farmers' protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Katrina cuddles up to mystery person in new photo, fans say it's Vicky Kaushal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tanvi Azmi: We don’t see women as real human beings in our films
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manish Malhotra shares unseen family moments from Varun Dhawan's wedding
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ananya Panday, Navya Nanda and Shanaya Kapoor enjoy a girls' night out, see pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee begins ‘romance with the bat and ball’ as she trains for Shabaash Mithu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amitabh Bachchan wants to 'run away and hide’ as he begins shooting for Mayday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ibrahim Ali Khan oozes royalty in new photoshoot, poses in a sherwani
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aahana Kumra: If you’re hardworking, not stuck up about playing only lead roles, there’s enough work
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox