YouTuber Carry Minati responds to allegations of being an ‘online bully’, says his roasts have a ‘positive impact’

YouTuber Ajey Nagar, popularly known as Carry Minati, has made a name for himself with his roasts and diss tracks. However, he maintained that his roasts have a ‘positive impact’ and denied allegations of being an ‘online bully’.

Carry was speaking to Kareena Kapoor Khan on her chat show What Women Want. He revealed that he always takes the permission of the person he roasts and it is all in good humour, never too ‘intense’.

Speaking in Hindi, Carry said, “First of all, whenever I roast someone, I take their permission. The person should know that I am making a video on him. If that person is familiar with my content, they have an idea of what to expect, and obviously, if they are not, they can always check out my channel. Until I get permission, I do not make a video.”

Carry, who has over 28 million subscribers on YouTube, said that his roast videos have a ‘positive impact’, instead of a negative one. "Secondly, from what I have seen, people’s reactions are mostly positive. Even if they troll the person, he is still getting fame and the audience to showcase his content. I would say they definitely get a boost. And the tone of my videos is friends sitting together and making fun of each other. I never make it intense,” he added.

Meanwhile, Carry is set to make his Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn’s Mayday. He will play a fictionalised version of himself.

“I agreed to be a part of this film because I had to essay my own character (Carry Minati) and that comes very easily to me. I eat, breathe, sleep and live my character every single day. But I’m hoping I get to learn a thing or two about acting from Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn. They are personalities I look up to and fondly admire,” he told Hindustan Times.

