Eijaz Khan responded to the comments made by Paras Chhabra against Pavitra Punia.
Eijaz Khan reacts to Paras Chhabra’s comments on Pavitra Punia: ‘All of us have a past’

Eijaz Khan opened up about the negative comments made about his ladylove Pavitra Punia by her ex-boyfriend Paras Chhabra. Paras had accused Pavitra of hiding her marriage from him when they were in a relationship.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:02 PM IST

Eijaz Khan, who found love in Pavitra Punia during their Bigg Boss 14 stint, reacted to the negative comments made against her by ex-boyfriend Paras Chhabra. Notably, Paras called Pavitra a ‘scandalous ex’ and claimed that she was married when they were in a relationship, which he found out about only when her husband messaged him.

In a new interview, Eijaz said that everyone has a past and he is not worried about Pavitra’s. He added that he will ‘not let anyone badmouth her’.

Talking to Koimoi, Eijaz said, “I’ve been her support, I will not let anyone badmouth her. I will try and make sure that there is no talk that can affect her in a bad way. Having said that, there is a lot to talk about and there was a lot.”

“All of us have a past, if we dig in, there’ll be one thing that we could go to jail for. Trust me, all of us have that past. If you still don’t, you haven’t seen life. So, I’m not worried about that. I honestly respect it all. We are living in a public parameter, we are public figures. So people will talk, we can choose – what to give light to and validate. We will choose what to react to,” he added.

Also read | Kangana Ranaut calls herself 'failure' for not being able to prevent violence at farmers' protest: 'Head hangs in shame'

Pavitra and Paras, former contestants of the dating reality show Splitsvilla, were briefly in a relationship in 2018. However, they broke up in less than six months.

Eijaz and Pavitra formed a connection on Bigg Boss 14. While she was vocal about her attachment to him, he told her that he cannot be in a relationship with her. However, after her eviction from the show, he realised his feelings for her. When she briefly re-entered, he declared his love for her.

During an Ask Me Anything session with his fans on Twitter, Eijaz talked about ‘PaviJaz’, the nickname that has been affectionately given to him and Pavitra. “PaviJaz is literally close to my heart and pavijazians even closer! When we were inside the house, we never thought people will love us together! #AskEijaz,” he wrote.

