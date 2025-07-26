Casting director Mukesh Chhabra names the one director who could win India an Oscar: It's not SS Rajamouli, Kiran Rao

Despite India’s rich cinematic legacy and global acclaim, an Indian director has yet to bring home a competitive Oscar for Best Director or Best International Feature Film. While Indian films like Lagaan and Mother India have made it to the nominations, and RRR sparked global frenzy, the golden statuette in a major category continues to elude the country’s top filmmakers. Mukesh Chhabra feels there is only one director who could bring Oscar to India.

Mukesh Chhabra on which Bollywood director can get an Oscar to India

But casting director Mukesh Chhabra, known for his work on blockbuster films and his discovery of raw talent, believes that there is one director who could change the status quo. In a recent interview with Faridoon Shahryar, Mukesh named one director he feels has the perfect blend of heart, craft, and universality to break that Oscar drought and finally put Indian cinema in the winner’s circle.

Mukesh was asked to name a director from Bollywood who he thinks can win an Oscar for India. Without batting an eyelid, Mukesh said, "Raj Kumar Hirani. Agar koi director Hindustan me Oscar leke aaenge to vo Raju Sir hi leke aaenge. (If there's one director who would bring Oscar to India, it would be Raju Sir)"

Having collaborated with him on hits like PK, Sanju, and Dunki, Mukesh knows firsthand the precision and heart Rajkumar Hirani brings to the screen.

In an earlier interview with Indian Express, “Raju Hirani is an entire film school, working with him is like a film institute. You learn every aspect of filmmaking when you work with that guy. I have done all his ads, PK and Sanju, so I have spent a lot of time. His casting doesn’t get over in a month, it goes on for 2 years because that man eats, breathes, sleeps films."

About Rajkumar Hirani

Rajkumar Hirani is one of India’s most celebrated filmmakers, known for blending heart, humour, and social commentary into mainstream cinema. With a filmography that includes iconic hits like Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, PK, Sanju, and Dunki, Rajkumar has crafted stories that resonate deeply with Indian audiences while appealing to global sensibilities.

His films often tackle complex themes such as education, superstition, and identity with simplicity and emotional depth. A master storyteller, Hirani is praised for making socially relevant cinema that remains commercially successful, making him both a critical and box office favourite.