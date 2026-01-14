CBFC asks Rahu Ketu makers to replace ‘Kantara scream’ in Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma film

Actors Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma are all set to entertain fans with their upcoming comedy drama, Rahu Ketu. While the film has been granted a U/A 16+ certificate, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has also asked the makers to implement a few changes. CBFC censors Kantara scream in Rahu Ketu.

Cuts suggested by CBFC to Rahu Ketu As reported by Bollywood Hungama, the CBFC instructed the makers to replace a dialogue in one of the scenes. Additionally, visuals depicting drug sniffing and snorting were asked to be replaced with appropriate shots throughout the film. The use of the middle finger was directed to be modified to the pinky finger wherever shown, and all alcohol brand names were required to be removed.

Apart from these changes, the makers were asked to submit an authentication letter for the Sanskrit shloka used in the film. The Examining Committee also instructed them to replace the ‘Kantara’ film music (voom scream) used in the movie.

About Rahu Ketu Helmed by Vipul Vig, the comedy drama is produced by Umesh Kumar Bansal, Pragati Deshmukh, Suraj Singh and Varsha Kukreja under Zee Studios and BLive Productions. Described as a comedy adventure inspired by folklore, the film stars Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma and Shalini Pandey in lead roles, alongside Chunky Panday, Piyush Mishra, Amit Sial and Manu Rishi Chadda in key roles.

The film has also received shoutouts from superstars Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt, who have wished the team the very best. Rahu Ketu is scheduled to release in theatres on January 16 and will clash with Aamir Khan Productions’ Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, directed by Vir Das.

Pulkit also spoke about the film and what it means to him. He told ANI, “This film captures everything audiences loved about 'Fukrey'. Most importantly, it brings the two of us together again, and we had a fantastic time working on it. That joy and camaraderie truly come through on screen. The film is written by Vipul, who also penned all three Fukrey films.”