Celina Jaitly says she was served divorce notice on 15th wedding anniversary: ‘I remain without access to my children’

In November 2025, actor Celina Jaitly filed a case against her husband Peter Haag, accusing him of domestic violence, cruelty and manipulation, seeking ₹50 crores and other sums in lieu of her loss. The case was filed before Judicial Magistrate First Class in Andheri’s Court of Maharashtra's Mumbai. The actor has now penned an emotional note sharing how she has been denied access of her 3 children. She also stated that her children are being brainwashed to say things against her. Celina Jaitly shared she was told to take up a job as a cleaner or in a supermarket to retain the joint custody of her children.

What Celina wrote In her Instagram post on Tuesday, Celina shared a picture with her 3 children. In the caption, she began, “11 Oct 2025, at 1 AM, I left Austria with the assistance of neighbours to escape what I had experienced as systematic oppression & abuse. I was compelled to return to India with only a minimal sum of money in my bank account to navigate the rest of my life.”

She added, “In India, I had to approach the court simply to enter & access my own house, a property purchased by me in 2004, long before my marriage, which my husband is now seeking to claim as his own. In order to do all this, I also had to take a big loan.”

“Despite joint custody & a subsisting order of the Austrian Family Court, I am presently DENIED ANY COMMUNICATION with my 3 children & I am heartbroken! There has been repeated interference with my children’s access to me, including exposure to selective media narratives, resulting in obstruction of regular parent child communication, as well as brainwashing & intimidation to compel them to say things against me, a mother who has done nothing but care for them since the day they were born, moving from one country to another to support the career of their father,” she wrote.

Celina said that she was served divorce notice on her wedding anniversary, “In early Sept, I was served a divorce notice by my husband on the pretext of receiving a gift ordered for our 15th wedding anniversary at the local post office, to which I was driven by him.”

"THEREAFTER, I REPEATEDLY & LEGALLY SOUGHT AN AMICABLE SEPARATION IN GOOD FAITH, PRIORITIZING ONLY THE WELFARE OF THE CHILDREN. THESE EFFORTS WERE MET WITH DEMANDS RELATING TO MY PREMARITAL ASSETS & UNREASONABLE CONDITIONS INTENDED TO STRIP ME OF MY FREEDOM & DIGNITY EVEN AFTER DIVORCE.

“Overnight, I was required to justify my role as a mother, as a parent, despite being their mother & the primary caregiver to my children. My entire world was snatched from me in one moment,” she said.

‘I was told that my professional background & achievements were irrelevant’ She concluded, "When I asked for an amicable separation, I was told that my professional background & achievements were irrelevant & was advised to take up work as a cleaner or in a supermarket in the small village where we lived in Austria, simply to retain the joint custody of my children. I questioned why, when I can make a life for myself successfully in my own country on my own terms, I was being denied my children, my dignity to life & work, after being heartlessly discarded after taking my assets, after me having trying my best to make an abusive marriage work with my loyalty & dedication for 15 years

As matters stand today, I remain without access to my children, in circumstances shaped by jurisdictional constraints, financial coercion & systemic imbalance, simply because I chose to stand up & fight for my rights."

Celina got married to Peter, an Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier, in 2010. They have three sons – twin boys, Winston and Viraaj, born in 2012, and Arthur, born in 2017. One of her sons, Shamsher, passed away due to a heart condition.