Celina Jaitly supports ban on Pakistani actors: ‘They benefit from our industry but remain silent about terrorism'

Celina slams Fawad and Mahira

During an interview with News18 Showsha, Celina shared her thoughts on the tension between India and Pakistan.

Celina said, “India must come first. Our national interest must always be our top priority. Pakistani artists are quick to benefit from our thriving entertainment industry but remain silent about the terrorism their government supports. They’ve the platforms to demand change and condemn violence, yet they choose silence. Until there is real accountability and sincere efforts to dismantle terror networks, we must stand firm and draw clear boundaries."

Recently, the Government of India ordered all the Indian OTT platforms to stop streaming all songs, movies, series, podcasts made in Pakistan. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s new notice read, “In the interest of national security, all OTT platforms, media streaming platforms and intermediaries operating in India are advised to discontinue the web-series, films, songs, podcasts and other streaming media content, whether made available on a subscription based model or otherwise, having its origins in Pakistan with immediate effect”.

Talking about the same, Celina shared, “When those with the power to influence millions choose silence, that silence becomes deafening. Patriotism isn’t about grandstanding; it’s about standing tall for your country when it needs you most. History will always remember who stood up and who turned away. But as the daughter and granddaughter of decorated war veterans and the sister of a Special Forces officer, I can say this with conviction that patriotism runs through my very DNA... When our soldiers stand on the frontlines and families mourn unimaginable losses, it’s only right for our industry to pause and reflect. This unity sends a message – that our nation and its people come before everything else. True patriotism shines brightest in times of shared grief and resilience”.

Tension between India and Pakistan

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated significantly following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed lives of 26 people. The incident has sparked a diplomatic crisis. Last week, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor, a targeted strike mission to destroy terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and (Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir) PoK in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Normalcy is gradually seeping in following the ceasefire between India and Pakistan. That being said, Pakistani actors, including Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan, continue to face boycott calls in India.