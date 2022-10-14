Chandan Roy Sanyal is enjoying meatier roles, says he is in a happy space

Chandan Roy Sanyal has been part of several big and small films since 2006, but it wasn’t until recently that he began to get meatier roles that were also good in length. “ I feel there is so much more ground and so much more time to develop the characters now and the impact those characters leave is also far stronger than it was before,” shares the Ashram actor.

Chandan Roy Sanyal

He adds, “I’ve done so many roles over the years that were only a few minutes long. But back then I had no choice because in film, there were hardly any roles. It was always about the protagonist or the lead. So I took up whatever came my way to survive. But now, things have changed with OTT. It’s more about the story and the people who can flesh it out. Furthermore, roles are getting longer, so maza aata hai karne me.”

An outsider, with no contacts in the industry, Sanyal was always aware that things would be difficult in this field. “So I was prepared for the challenges. People would tell me things like you’re short, you’re not fair, you only speak one language, you’re an outsider, and so on, but I never paid attention or let it bother me.” I knew there would be a lot of rejections, but it’s not about rejections with any actor, anywhere in the world. You try 50 times before landing one job. So I never took it to heart or made it a point that this individual has done this to me and I’ll keep it in mind and pay them back by becoming famous. I always knew that this was part of the process.”

The Jab Harry Met Sejal actor also recalls his difficult days when his roles were cut and he was never featured in the film’s trailer or poster. “When I would inquire about it, they would tell me you are the surprise element of the film and that would leave me heartbroken. It happened with every project except Vishal Bhardwaj’s Kaminey,” says the actor. But Sanyal has always believed in forgetting and moving on. “None of this bothered me, and I never talked about it. Fighting for it would have been futile so I continued to work. And I am glad to say that I am in a much better space today. My skills have improved and I understand the intricacies of filmmaking. Me bahut bahut badi kahaniya kar raha hun and I am sure all my dreams will come true because I never got off the path” he shares.

One thing that Sanyal says has always kept him on track is the fact that he neither takes criticism personally not he lets too much praise from the industry affect him. “If the negativity does not matter so why should appreciation... ki kisne kya bola. Jab aap kuch bhi nahi the toh sab bolte the ki tera kuch nahi hoga, aap unki sunte toh kuch nahi ban paate. Ab aap kuch ban gae hain, toh if they tell you ki aap bahaut mahaan aadmi hain, agar me unki bhi sunne laga toh koi fayda nahi. I am just doing my work. I don’t let anything affect me.”