Chandni Bhabhda calls Ananya Panday Disney princess; lauds Kartik Aaryan's dedication: ‘He shot with 102 fever’

Content creator Chandni Bhabhda rose to fame with her mimicry videos, impressing audiences with her pitch-perfect impressions of stars like Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday. In 2025, she made her big-screen debut with the Dharma Productions film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. She played the role of Ananya Panday’s sister in the movie and earned praise for her performance. Chandni Bhabhda on her bond with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday.

In an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times, Chandni opened up about her bond with Ananya Panday, revealing how she mimicked the actor in front of her on set. She also heaped praise on Kartik Aaryan and his dedication to his craft, sharing how he continued shooting even while suffering from a 102-degree fever.

Chandni on bond with Ananya Panday Talking about her off-screen bonding with Ananya, Chandni said, “She is extremely sweet and a darling. She is very beautiful. When you see her in person, her skin glows. She looks like a Disney princess. We had a fun bonding; we used to sit together and talk about random things. Kartik and Ananya even pranked me once.”

Recalling Ananya’s reaction to her mimicry, Chandni added, “She is pretty chill. I even did her mimcry in front of her once. She was like Arey Chandni, everyone does this one, you show me something else. She is like very sorted. She reads her books on set when she gets time.”

Chandni Bhabhda heaps praise on Kartik Aaryan Chandni also praised Kartik Aaryan’s work ethic, saying, “Kartik is also an extremely hardworking guy. Nobody knows when Kartik sleeps because he is a crazy, mad person who is constantly working. He will take care of everybody on set. He’s extremely sweet and a proper gentleman. He makes sure you are comfortable on screen and later even gives compliments like Chandni yeh scene tune mast kiya tha (you did this scene well). He tells you how you can improvise.”

She further added, “He is a full team player. He is extremely hardworking. During the shoot of Saat Sumandar and all of that medley, he had a 102 fever. He had popped ant-allergic and Dolo. He was not feeling well at all, but he didn’t make it seem like he was not well. The dedication he has to his art is incredible.”

About Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, the romantic comedy-drama stars Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the lead roles, with Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta playing key parts. The film narrates the story of a mama’s boy and a successful wedding planner who meets a budding author in Croatia, and how the two fall in love. However, their romance faces an unexpected twist due to family pressure.

Backed by Dharma Productions, the film received mixed to negative reviews upon release and failed to perform at the box office, earning only ₹49.5 crore worldwide.