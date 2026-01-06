Ananya Panday, Priyanka Chopra and Janhvi Kapoor inspired 3 glam makeup looks for wedding season; take notes

Wedding makeup is the statement that goes hand in hand with the attire. Whether you are the bride, bridesmaid or guest, makeup is that hero ingredient of your ensemble which elevates your look effortlessly. From enhancing your natural features to keeping you stylish and making your entire appearance more cohesive, the right makeup is the glue that holds your outfit, accessories and whole vibe together. From soft glam with a touch of rouge to natural and understated to shimmery and luminous, the right wedding look is all about finding your place on the spectrum of glam.(Instagram)

ALSO READ: Makeup Mantras: Sonakshi Sinha's 10 easy makeup tricks for a flawless look

Everyone's raving about seizing the wedding season glow, but there's no right or wrong when it comes to acing the chic ‘it factor.' Whether you choose bold and radiant, soft and subtle, or somewhere in between, at the end of the day, the style is all about your own preference, too.

So how can you choose the right style? Monika Khullar, makeup artist and head trainer at Anastasia Beverly Hills, shared with HT Lifestyle some of the styles on the glam spectrum and revealed how you can go about them. We have also curated celebrity inspiration for your visual reference.

1. Dewy soft glam

Ananya Panday stunned in romantic soft glam style. (Picture credit: Instagram)

First up, we have Ananya Panday as the inspiration for the softer side of glam wedding makeup. She rocked a soft, dewy, rosy look with an orange ensemble.

To create the soft, romantic glam look, Monika advised, “Go for softly contoured eyes, a flawless, airbrushed base, and delicate touches of pink on the lips and cheeks enhance your features naturally.” In fact, according to her, soft glam is a favourite among bridal makeup styles. It also makes sense because the wedidng attires are usually very bedazzled and heavy, so the makeup complements the attire without overpowering or clashing with the elaborate outfit designs.

2. Medium soft glam

Priyanka Chopra looks ethereal in the white lehanga and sticking close to the theme of regal maximalism, she chose a makeup look that enhanced her features beautifully. While her face has a sculpted edge with subtle contours, her brows were styled naturally.

Monika shared how one can make the brows appear sharp, polished, yet natural. “Brows are essential for defining the eyes and balancing the overall makeup. I suggest keeping them natural yet polished, gently shaping and filling them with soft strokes for a fuller, harmonious look. A tinted brow gel can be used to set them in place, adding subtle lift and dimension with volume while keeping the appearance natural and elegant.”

And for the dreamy effect, she recommended using neutral tones like champagne or taupe on the eyes. A delicate dab of gloss, Monika added, further enhances the radiant finish of this natural look with a bronzy finish.

3. Shimmery high glam

Lastly comes the high glam, sultry finish which goes all out with high definition, shimmer, glimmer and more. Janhvi Kapoor's look is the epitome of a stunning high glam style. The style is perfect for evening celebrations.

According to the caption, this makeup was done by herself. She wrote, “Guys I did my own makeup!!! Trained by @savleenmanchanda and @rivieralynn”

For a similar bold and sharp glam look, Monika suggested: wispy lashes, metallic eyeshadows, highlights on the high points of the face like the top of the cheekbones, bridge of the nose, tip of the nose, tear duct area, centre of the chin, and brow bones and ombre lips. This combination is surely set to turn heads and create a sartorial statement.

Regardless of what you prefer, from sweet and soft, elegant and natural, to bold or sultry, the wedding season is about choosing your glam makeup style that feels closest to your heart.