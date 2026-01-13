Chandni Bhabhda says she was first rejected for Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri; reveals being pampered on set

Talking about her reaction to bagging a Dharma film, Chandni revealed, “I just couldn’t believe it when it happened. I auditioned for the film twice and then did two look tests. I made it to the top 20, top 10, top five, top three, top two—and then I got rejected. I remember thinking, ‘Oh my God, this is devastating.’”

In an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times, Chandni talked about the audition process for the film, revealed being pampered on the Dharma set and also shared her experience turning Dharma bride in her debut itself.

After entertaining audiences on YouTube and Instagram with her pitch-perfect mimicry, content creator Chandni Bhabhda has finally found her way to the big screen, too. She made her debut last year with Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri playing Ananya Panday ’s sister. However, landing her debut Dharma Productions film didn’t come with instant celebration; it came with disbelief, heartbreak, hope, and a whole lot of nervous laughter.

Just when she had made peace with the setback, fate intervened. “Out of nowhere, they called me and asked, ‘Are you still available?’ I was like, ‘Are you sure?’ We did another look test, figured things out and suddenly I was shooting. Even on the first day on set, I kept asking myself, ‘Yeh pakka ho raha hai na? Yeh mujhe bye-bye toh nahi bol denge?’”

First shot nervous, last-day emotions For a newcomer, Chandni’s first day on set came with its own share of anxiety. “My first shot was with Ananya, and the very next one was with Jackie sir. I kept thinking, ‘How am I going to shoot this? How do I stay calm?’ But he made me feel so comfortable. He would call me ‘Bhidu’ and say, ‘Mera baccha hai tu.’ It was beautiful.”

The final day of filming, however, brought unexpected tears. “We were shooting the medley, dancing and laughing, and then we all got emotional. We were like this is a wrap. From tomorrow, we won’t be coming back. We had become a family, and suddenly it was bye-bye. It was very emotional.”

‘I was completely pampered on a Dharma set’ When asked about her experience working with Dharma Productions, Chandni said, “We were pampered so much. Jo jisko khaana tha, wahi khaaya. Jo peena tha, wahi piya. It was such a chill environment.”

What stayed with her was the equality on set. “Everyone was eating the same food, whether it was me, the crew or the spot dada. Sabka dhyaan rakha gaya. I was honestly like a spoilt child on set, and I loved it. I think I gained weight during the shoot because I was so pampered. I had to lose it all once I got back home.”

Becoming a Dharma bride While the tag of debuting as a ‘Dharma bride’ now feels surreal, Chandni admits she was too focused on the work while shooting to process it. “At that time, all I cared about was whether the shot was done right. I was wearing a very heavy lehenga and we were shooting in Rajasthan in July—it was extremely hot. After wearing the chooda all day, you become the typical bride and just want to remove everything. Now when I think about it, it’s surreal to debut as a Dharma bride.”

Chandni revealed she is still trying to sink it all in and said, “My mum plays Mudh Ja Raahiye every day at home. She’s invited everyone to watch it—the blood test guy, the doodh waala, the newspaper waala. She’s so excited, like a child, and seeing her like that makes me really happy.”

Recreating a K3G moment One of the film’s nostalgic highlights sees Chandni recreating an iconic moment between Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. “We rehearsed for two to three days. We shot many things, but some had to be chopped to maintain the film’s length.”

She added, “I don’t know if the original length will be restored for the OTT release, but we shot a beautiful medley that gives a very nostalgic feel. Honestly, I was just enjoying myself. Maine bas maze kiye set par (I just had fun on sets).”

Gratitude, fear and imposter syndrome Before the film’s release, Chandni admits she struggled with intense anxiety. “I was crying to everyone, especially my mother. I kept wondering, ‘Will people like me? Will I look good?’ I was constantly checking reviews.”

Today, she chooses gratitude. “I’m extremely thankful to the audience. I want to give them my best. Once you’re an artist, you don’t retire. I’ll rest from work only when I rest in peace.”

Celebrating success, however, doesn’t come easily. “I don’t even know how to celebrate. I’m already thinking about what’s next. My imposter syndrome doesn’t let me stop. My manager keeps telling me to take a vacation, but I just want to get back to work.”

On criticism and letting go Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri opened to mixed to negative reviews from the critics, with many criticising the film’s execution while saying that the script had a lot of potential. Chandni addressed the criticism of the film with honesty and maturity. “I joined the project after the Croatia schedule, once the first half had already been shot. Sometimes what you imagine doesn’t translate exactly on screen.”

She concluded, “At some point, you have to let it go in theatres and accept whatever you’ve done from your end.”