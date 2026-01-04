‘Method actor’ Ananya Panday skewers Anurag Kashyap for finding problems in her shampoo in hilarious ad. Watch

Ananya Panday and Anurag Kashyap in an ad? Who would have thought? Viewers were in for a pleasant surprise on Sunday evening when the actor dropped a shampoo ad on her Instagram account, which co-starred filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap, too. The ad, for TRESemme, featured the two taking shots at each other hilariously. Ananya Panday and Anurag Kashyap star in the shampoo ad.

Ananya and Anurag's war of words over shampoo

It all started with Ananya on set, acting in a scene where she is kidnapped. She screams for help but Anurag screams cut, because her hair looks too perfect for the scenario. The filmmaker questions her on this, giving the example of his AD's hair. Ananya quips that she has not washed her hair, being a ‘method actor’.

Anurag seems pissed but Ananya's manager steps in and says no other shampoo will be added to the actor's hair to make it look spoiled. This angers Anurag more who says he is fed up. Ananya breaks in with a fiery monologue, where she says that the filmmaker called her ‘Bandra Panday’ when talking to ADs and has now managed to find problems with her shampoo and conditioner out of all things. The ad ends with Anurag hilariously stealing the shampoo from her vanity van.

Ananya shared the ad and wrote in the caption, "An Anurag Kashyap film definitely wasn’t on my 2026 bingo card.

But things went off-script because my hair stole the scene. 🙊

Some say tantrums, I say TRESemmé 💁‍♀️

Try the new TRESemmé Hydra Matrix range with Polyglutamic Acid for 100 hours of hydrated, fluid hair."

On the work front, Ananya was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which also starred Kartik Aaryan. The film tanked at the box office. Anurag's last directorial was Nishaanchi, which also underperformed at the box office. The second part was released on Amazon Prime Video.