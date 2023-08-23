Chandrayaan-3 landing: Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma, Kartik Aaryan, others celebrate the historic moment

India witnessed a historic moment on Wednesday when its Chandrayaan-3 rover landed on the moon at 6:04 pm. Several Bollywood celebrities, from Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar to Anushka Sharma, took to social media to celebrate the global achievement. (Also Read: Chandrayaan-3: Kailash Kher dedicates song to Indians ahead of historic landing. Watch)

Celebs pour wishes on social media

Celebs like Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma celebrated the Chandrayaan-3 landing

Shah Rukh Khan posted a picture of the Chandrayaan-3 landing on Twitter and wrote lyrics of his popular song Chaand Taare from his 1997 film Yes Boss in the caption. “Chaand Taare todh laoon….Saari Duniya par main chhaoon. Aaj india aur @isro chhaa gaya. (India and ISRO have done it today). Congratulations to all the scientists and engineers…the whole team which has made India so proud. Chandrayaan-3 has successfully soft-landed on the moon. #Chandrayaan3," Shah Rukh wrote.

Alia Bhatt reposted ISRO's picture of the Chandrayaan-3 landing and wrote, “and the rest is history … (tiranga emoji, white heart emoji, full moon emoji)”

Akshay Kumar wrote on his Instagram Stories, “A billion hearts saying THANK YOU ISRO. You've made us proud. Lucky to be watching history. India is on the moon, we are over the moon. #Chandrayaan3”

Kangana Ranauat reposted an interesting picture of ISRO, which has the founders of India's space programme carrying rocket equipment on a bicycle while a rocket taking off and the moon can be seen in the same picture. The text on the picture reads, “Cycle se chand tak.”

Anil Kapoor posted a creative of the Chandrayaan-3 landing and wrote, “History made!!! (tiranga emoji)” In another Instagram Story, he posted realtime coverage of the landing and wrote, “What a brilliant display of Indian space technology and genius! Congratulations to our bright minds for adding yet another notch to our belt!” He also posted the picture of the landing and wrote, “We did it (tiranga emoji)”

Karan Johar wrote on his Instagram Stories, “A historic day for India today as #Chandrayaan3 lands on the moon. Thank you to @ISRO.IN and the entire team for working with a passion to make us all believe that no dream is too far…even the moon! Jai Hind! (tricolour emoji).”

Anushka Sharma posted a picture of a TV news channel announcing the landing on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, “Such a proud moment (tricolour emoji). Historic (three applause emojis). Congratulations @isro.in you make us proud (applause emoji) and congratulations every Indian (tricolour emoji).” She then posted a picture of the ISRO team from a news channel and labelled them as “The Stars (star emoji).”

Kartik Aaryan posted a picture of himself posing in a white shirt in front of the Chandrayaan-3 landing coverage on a TV screen. He wrote in the Instagram caption, “OUR INDIA IS NOW ON THE MOON 🇮🇳 #Chandrayaan3 HISTORIC MOMENT !! Thank you @isro.in (white heart emoji).”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted a picture of the landing and wrote in her Instagram Stories, “Yet again, we land on the Moon! Jai Hind (tricolour emoji) Congratulations @isro.in (white heart emoji) #Chandrayaan3.”

Anupam Kher posted a video of him watching the Chandrayaan-3 landing coverage on TV with his team and friends applauding. He wrote in the Instagram caption, "भारत चाँद पर देशवासियों!!! जय हिन्द! 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (India is on the moon, fellow citizens!!! Jai Hind!).

About Chandrayaan-3

The Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched by Indian Space Research Organisatio (ISRO) on July 14. The spacecraft was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Sriharikota.

