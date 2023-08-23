Chandrayaan-3: Kailash Kher dedicates song to Indians ahead of historic landing. Watch

India awaits the historic landing of the Chandrayaan-3 on Wednesday. Singer Kailash Kher has now dedicated a song for the momentous occasion, as reported by news agency ANI. The song celebrates the passion and faith of fellow Indians and inspires them to persevere for the best. (Also read: Chandrayaan-3: Amitabh Bachchan to R Madhavan, celebs look forward to the historic moon landing) Singer-composer Kailash Kher (Instagram)

Kailash dedicates song to Chandrayaan-3

Kailash, speaking to news agency ANI, dedicated a song ahead of the historic landing. He began the song with lyrics that went, "Tu jo chahle agar/ kadmon mein tere ho shikhar// Tu khud par yakin kar (2)/ Jab ek hi mili he zindagi// Soch mat chahe aar ho ya paar ho... Tu le jaan woh asal jaan he/ jiske jaan pe hi sau sau jaan nisar ho..." These lines roughly translate to saluting the bravery and self-belief that can go to any lengths to perform the impossible.

Kailash also added, "It is a moment of pride for those who love India that Chandrayaan is going to land. Science and space are complicated subjects but I salute my fellow Indians as they are working hard for it and they are supported with today's leadership. I salute our Indian values, our Sanatan traditions and extend my best wishes to all the Indians that this auspicious occasion is here... This is a huge moment for everyone who loves India. India is about to create a record in a short while."

More celeb reactions

Several stars from Bollywood has reacted on social media and wished success for Chandrayaan 3. "Ye achievement iss country ke har citizen ke liye ek message hai ke desh ne karwat lelei hai ab humko bhi kuch karna hai. (This achievement is a message for every citizen of this country that the country has taken a turn, now we also have to do something)," said Amitabh Bachchan in an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15.

Meanwhile, R Madhavan, who made Rocketry: The Nambi Effect tweeted, “Chandrayaan-3 WILL BE ABSOLUTE SUCCESS- - MARK MY WORDS. Congratulations @isro .. IN ADVANCE.. on this spectacular success.. I AM SO SO HAPPY AND PROUD... congratulations to @NambiNOfficial too.. Vikas engine delivers yet once again during the launch.”

It was also announced that Chandrayaan 3’s soft landing on the moon will be available to be live-streamed across the National Geographic Channel and Disney+ Hotstar from 4 PM on Wednesday.

