 Chandu Champion box office collection day 10: Kartik Aaryan film witnesses growth, inches close to ₹50 crore mark
Monday, Jun 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Chandu Champion box office collection day 10: Kartik Aaryan film witnesses growth, inches close to 50 crore mark

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Jun 24, 2024 02:24 PM IST

Chandu Champion box office collection day 10: Directed by Kabir Khan, the biopic sports drama opened to positive reviews.

Chandu Champion box office collection day 10: The Kartik Aaryan-starrer saw a boost in collections during its second weekend at the box office. As per the latest report on Sacnilk.com, the film collected 6.5 crore on its second Sunday. It is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming. (Also read: Kartik Aaryan on negative things being written about him: Work speaks louder than words)

Kartik Aaryan in a still from Chandu Champion.
Kartik Aaryan in a still from Chandu Champion.

Chandu Champion latest box office update

The sports drama witnessed a growth in collections, thanks to positive word of mouth and no big releases this week, and earned more than its opening day numbers. On day 1, the film collected 4.75 crore, while on its second day, it minted 7 crore. Day 3 is still its highest single day numbers, with 9.75 crore.

 The film saw a dip in collections during the weekend, minting as low as 3 crore on day 6. With a spike in collections on Saturday, at 4.85 crore, and now with Sunday taken into account, Chandu Champion has taken its India total to 49.25 crore.

The report also added that Chandu Champion had a 39.20 percent Hindi occupancy on Sunday.

More details

Kartik took to his social media accounts on Monday afternoon to post a second trailer of the film, as well as express his gratitude to fans. “I have never received so much love in my entire career (red heart emoticon). Thank you everyone for giving so much love and appreciation to the story of a man who refused to surrender (folded hands emoticon),” he wrote in the caption.

Chandu Champion is jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan. The film is based on the extraordinary life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming. The film also stars Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles.

Chandu Champion box office collection day 10: Kartik Aaryan film witnesses growth, inches close to 50 crore mark
