Chandu Champion box office collection day 4: Kartik Aaryan film witnesses drop on first Monday, earns over 26 cr so far

Chandu Champion box office collection day 4: The Kartik Aaryan-starrer witnessed a drop in its earnings on the first Monday of its release. According to Sacnilk.com, the film minted almost ₹5 crore on its fourth day. Chandu Champion is directed by Kabir Khan. (Also Read | Chandu Champion review: Kartik Aaryan delivers a knockout performance in emotional, inspiring underdog story) Kartik Aaryan in a still from Chandu Champion.

Chandu Champion India box office

The film earned ₹4.75 crore on day one, ₹7 crore on day two and ₹9.75 crore on day three. Chandu Champion collected around ₹4.75 crore nett in India on its fourth day, as per early estimates. So far, the film has minted ₹26.25 crore. Chandu Champion had an overall 20.67% Hindi occupancy on Monday.

About Chandu Champion

The sports drama is inspired by the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first paralympic gold medallist in freestyle swimming. Chandu Champion tells the inspiring tale of a determined athlete. Kartik Aaryan portrays Chandu in this film. Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora and Rajpal Yadav are also part of the film. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, and Kabir Khan Films.

Shabana praises Kartik in Chandu Champion

From fans to critics, members of the film industry and audiences, Kartik has been receiving praises. Recently, veteran actor Shabana Azmi, too, appreciated Kartik.

Sharing a picture with Kartik from the screening of the film, Shabana took to Instagram and wrote, "I was deeply moved by #Kabir Khans film #ChanduChampion and I loved #Kartik Aryans portrayal. He played it with an almost child determination with an extremely winsome smile which prevented him from projecting it as arrogance. #Vijay Raaz as the coach is very effective. It's a real-life story, and I say Salaam (salute) Kabir for making it his lifetime so he got to watch it with his family. Here am I with Kaartilk at a special screening organised by #Excel Entertainment."

The photo showed Shabana showering love on Kartik with a kiss on his cheek. Reposting Shabana's post, Kartik thanked her, saying, "Mujhe Meri Eidi Mil Gayi (I got my Eidi) (heart face emojis). Every word you said feels like a medal for me (folded hands and red heart emojis)."