Chhichhore, Good Newwz actor Abhilasha Patil dies due to Covid-19 complications

Actor Abhilasha Patil, who has appeared in popular Hindi films such as Chhichhore, Good Newwz, and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, has died due to Covid-19 complications.

Her co-star Sanjay Kulkarni, who worked with her on a show called BaapManus, confirmed the news of her death.

He told indianexpress.com, “Last evening around six, I got a call from Jyoti Patil, who worked with us in BaapManus, about Abhilasha’s poor health. I learnt she had gone to Benaras where she got fever and on her return to Mumbai, she tested positive for coronavirus. I tried reaching out to her, but both of her numbers were switched off. Then around 8.30 pm, actor Anand Prabhu, who played our son on the same show, informed me about her demise. This has been so shocking because she had so much to achieve in life. She had plans. Abhilasha was kind-hearted and such a hardworking artiste. It’s a huge loss to the industry.”

Actor-director Shashank Udapurkar wrote in a social media post, "Abhilasha Patil, very hard working and energetic co-artist.. We worked together in PRAWAAS.Don't have words to express. RIP Abhilasha Ji."

She was also known for Marathi films such as Te Aath Diwas, Pipsi, Bayko Deta Ka Bayko. On Wednesday, the film industry mourned the death of editor Ajay Sharma.