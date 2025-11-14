Children's Day 2025 exclusive: Dia Mirza shares a precious memory of her father

Actor and environmentalist Dia Mirza Rekhi takes a heartwarming trip down memory lane this Children’s Day as she shares a precious picture from her childhood, a glimpse into the innocence, joy, and dreams that shaped the woman she is today. This photo also has a special connection to her father. Dia Mirza Rekhi

Dia tells us, “The photo is taken by my father. These are the only precious physical memories I have with him. My early childhood was documented by him. His photos capture the wonder, the innocence and the simplicity of our times.The blanket shown in the image was hand spray painted by my father. Hand stitched dresses and embroidery remind me of simpler and gentler times.”

Dia's father was Frank Handrich, a German graphic and industrial fair designer, architect, artist, and interior designer. Her mother, Deepa, is Indian and excels in interior and landscape design.

In 2001, she made her acting debut in Gautham Menon’s film, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, opposite R Madhavan. The film made Dia a huge sensation overnight. After her debut film, Dia went on to appear in films like Dum, Deewaanapan, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, Tumsa Nahi Dekha, Dus, Lage Raho Munna Bhai and more.