Chitrangda Singh texted Saif Ali Khan to talk about Sara Ali Khan. Here's what she told him

Chitrangda Singh's next, Gaslight, features her as a stepmother to Sara Ali Khan's character Meesha. The thriller features the two on opposite sides as Meesha tries to figure out the mystery of her missing father after her return home and believes her stepmother to be hiding something. While this is the first time that Chitrangda and Sara are working together, the actor had already worked with her father Saif Ali Khan in Baazaar (2018). (Also read: Gaslight trailer: Sara Ali Khan returns home to find her father missing and possibly murdered) Chitrangda Singh has worked with both Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan in separate projects.

While they are antagonists in the upcoming psychological thriller, Chitrangda shared that she enjoyed working with Sara and they laughed often on set. In Baazaar, Saif Ali Khan and Chitrangda played husband and wife. She had recalled that Saif was very particular when they worked together. He would bring a different performance in each take. This was also the same year that Sara had made her debut with the films Kedarnath and Simmba. The actor felt it was a great coincidence that she worked with both father and daughter, five years apart.

Speaking about working with both Saif and Sara, Chitrangda said, “It’s so strange that she [Sara Ali Khan] was doing her first film at that time when Saif Ali Khan and I were shooting for a film and now I am working with her. I messaged Saif saying how wonderful his daughter is and how happy I was to work with her. She is lovely and has great energy on set. I had a great time working with both of them.”

Chitrangda made her acting debut with Kay Kay Menon and Shiney Ahuja in Sudhir Mishra's Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi in 2005. She is known for her work in films like Yeh Saali Zindagi (2011), Desi Boyz (2011) and I, Me Aur Main (2013). She was last seen in Bob Biswas (2021) opposite Abhishek Bachchan.

Gaslight is produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri. Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, the film will premiere on March 31, 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar. Vikrant Massey, Akshay Oberoi and Rahul Dev are also part of the cast.

