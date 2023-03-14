Gaslight trailer: Sara Ali Khan returns home to find her father missing and possibly murdered

In the upcoming film Gaslight, Sara Ali Khan plays a young woman named Meesha who returns to her ancestral home, only to realise something is afoot when father is missing. Meesha is unable to walk and requires a wheelchair so when she comes back home, her father is nowhere to be found, even after a few days. (Also read: Gaslight teaser: Sara Ali Khan, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh team up for a murder mystery. Watch)

All the residents of the estate, including her stepmother Rukmini (Chitrangda Singh), insist that nothing is changed. But as time goes by, Meesha is haunted by visions of her father and suspects he might be in danger. However, no one believes her when she informs them about what she's seen, including the police. It is up to her to figure out if he's been murdered, and who could have harmed him.

Directed by Pavan Kripalani, Gaslight suggests that either someone is playing games with Meesha or there is something sinister out there that only she can witness. The psychological thriller also stars Vikrant Massey as her father's right hand man Kapil, along with Akshay Oberoi, Shishir Sharma and Rahul Dev.

The film has a dark and gloomy feel to it. The trailer also hints that there are several secrets that will be uncovered along the course of the film, especially with a title like Gaslight which indicates that someone is being led into something.

Last week, the teaser for the film showed the three actors of the film 'accidentally' meeting in a lift while they go for a film meeting. Once they all realise they are there for the same thing, they are trapped inside with the light cut off.

Gaslight will be premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on March 31. The director's last film was the horror-comedy Bhoot Police, starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam. He made his directorial debut with Ragini MMS (2011) and also directed Radhika Apte in Phobia (2016).

Sara was last seen opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re (2021). She also has the films Ae Watan Mere Watan, Murder Mubarak and Metro... In Dino lined up for release this year.

