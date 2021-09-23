Chunky Panday recalls being fed raw butter chicken by wife Bhavana days after wedding

Chunky Panday narrated the story of when he went to meet his future in-laws before he married Bhavana Pandey, and was told that she'd prepared a feast for everybody, when in fact the food had been ordered in.

Chunky recalled the humorous story in an episode of the discovery+ show Star vs Food, featuring his daughter Ananya Panday as the guest. Ananya came on the show with the objective of preparing some bakery items for her parents and friend, photographer Rohan Shrestha.

He said, “She and her mother have never cooked anything for me. But she has cooked up some nice stories and told me, but never food.”

After tasting the two dishes that Ananya had prepared, he joked, “See Ananya, I won't blame you if you've gone slightly wrong, because it's a hereditary problem. No one in the family knows how to cook, especially on your mother's side.”

He then took the opportunity to launch into a story. "Let me tell you, when we were getting married… Bhavana is a ‘dilliwali’ and I was invited to their house for dinner. Beautiful butter chicken, Chinese and everything was served… And I ‘dabaoed’ and ate and then Bhavana's mom, nani tells me, ‘Bhavana ne sab kuch banaya hai (Bhavana has made everything)’," he said.

Bhavana protested. “What rubbish, she never said that,” she said, and Chunky retorted, “Don't lie.” He continued, “And then I went to the kitchen to check, and all these ‘dabbas’ from different restaurants… I swear, I said ‘yes’ immediately. Then, on the third day after our wedding, the cook had run away. And I told Bhavana, ‘Why don’t you cook?' She made butter chicken and it was raw."

Chunky and Bhavana tied the knot in 1998. He also made several appearances on the Netflix reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, which follows Bhavana, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Neelam Kothari Soni as they tackle personal and professional problems. A second season has been green-lit.