Cirkus box office day 1 collection: Rohit Shetty's comedy film opens at around 7.5 crore amid negative reviews

Ranveer Singh-starrer Cirkus features him in a dual role for the first time but the film couldn't impress the critics. On Friday, the Rohit Shetty film released in theatres to an opening of around ₹7.5 crore. This is way lower than the expectations from the film. Also read: Ranveer Singh shares photoshopped pic with Lionel Messi, fans object to badly edited 'arm on his shoulder'

Varun Sharma also has a dual role in the film which boasts of a massive starcast that includes Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Sulabha Arya, Vrajesh Hirjee, Siddhartha Jadhav as Momo and many others. It is based on William Shakespeare's classic play The Comedy of Errors.

According to a report on Boxofficeindia.com, Cirkus collected in the range of ₹7-7.5 crore. crore nett range. The report stated that the film performed poorly in the Mumbai circuit which was expected to bring ₹5 crore but managed only around ₹3 crore.

Director Rohit Shetty has said Cirkus is for the audience who loved his comedy films like Golmaal and All The Best. “It's that kind of a film. This is for all those who loved those films. I'm sure they're going to love it because I've watched the film,” he said as per a PTI report.

"When we started off, I was just a filmmaker making films. Then, the kind of love I got from the audience, it became their film. So, I now make films for them, I take it as a responsibility," he added.

The Hindustan Times review of the film called it “unfunny and outdated". It read: “His Golmaal worked in 2006. That was 16 years ago. But Rohit Shetty seem to be stuck in that era, still. With Cirkus, his comedy touches a new low and it's sad that we had to see Ranveer being a part of this. And mind you, this is Ranveer in a double role yet none could redeem a film this awful.”

This is Ranveer's third film to not get the desired response at the box office. His last film Jayeshbhai Jordaar fell flat at the ticket counters. His much-anticipated sports drama 83 had released post lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic and wrapped up at ₹109 crore at the domestic box office.

