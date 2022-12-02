Cirkus trailer: Deepika Padukone surprises fans, dances with 'kudrat ka karisma' Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty film

Ranveer Singh fans were treated to a fun-filled trailer of his upcoming film Cirkus, which is directed by Rohit Shetty and jointly produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Reliance Entertainment and T-Series. Deepika Padukone was also seen in the trailer, making a special appearance. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Sanjay Mishra, Ashwini Kalsekar, Mukesh Tiwari, Siddharth Jadhav, and Varun Sharma. Also read: Two Ranveer Singhs promise to take you back to 'simple' 1960s without Google, social media likes. Watch Cirkus teaser

Cirkus is set in the 1960s and will hit theatres on Christmas this year. Both Ranveer and Varun are playing dual roles in the film. In the trailer, which was released on Friday, Ranveer Singh was called everything from ‘electric man’ to ‘kudrat ka karisma (a miracle)' who discovers his body gives out literal ‘currents’. As Ranveer and Varun travel to different places, from lavish mansions to circuses and sets, they meet people, who keep telling them they look familiar.

While Ranveer has two love interests in Pooja and Jacqueline already, he is joined by actor-wife Deepika Padukone for a song in the trailer. Dressed in a bright pink ethnic look, Deepika is seen matching Ranveer every step of the way as they give an electrifying dance performance on stage. Fans could not get enough of the two, with one commenting under the official YouTube trailer, “Time 03:19 is the best.” That's when Deepika makes hers entry.

Cirkus is based on the 1982 film Angoor, which was a remake of the 1968 film Do Dooni Chaar. According to the film's synopsis, the movie is about a ‘circus operator and his gymnast friends belonging to a big circus company, (who) juggle with their lives and try to bring back the extinct circus culture to the public’. Cirkus marks Ranveer and Rohit's third collaboration after Simmba (2018) and Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi, where Ranveer made a cameo appearance.

Ranveer was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which did not perform well at the box office. Apart from Cirkus, his upcoming projects include Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also features veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, and will reunite Ranveer with his Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt.

