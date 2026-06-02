Cocktail 2 trailer: Stuck in a 'threesome', Shahid Kapoor needs to pick a bride between Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon

More than a decade after Cocktail became one of the most-loved romantic dramas in Bollywood, filmmaker Homi Adajania is returning with Cocktail 2. The makers have finally unveiled the trailer of the film, offering a first look at the complicated relationship shared by Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna.

All about Cocktail 2 trailer

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna's still from Cocktail 2.

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The trailer opens with Shahid's character reflecting on relationships and love. Through a voiceover, he says in Hindi, "whenever a relationship is new, it's exciting because it's new. New friends are fun because their stories are fun for us. We get tired of listening to the same stories from our old friends. But love is like that torn t-shirt in which we get a peaceful sleep for two nights. But when love turns into friendship and love enters friendship, then there's only one solution to get out of it." As he talks about the changing nature of relationships, Kriti's character interrupts with a playful suggestion: “Like a threesome?”

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{{^usCountry}} The trailer then shifts to picturesque locations in Italy, where the three lead characters are seen spending time together. While Shahid and Rashmika appear to be romantically involved, Kriti seems to play Shahid's close friend who gradually develops feelings for him. This creates tension within the group and complicates the central relationship. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The trailer then shifts to picturesque locations in Italy, where the three lead characters are seen spending time together. While Shahid and Rashmika appear to be romantically involved, Kriti seems to play Shahid's close friend who gradually develops feelings for him. This creates tension within the group and complicates the central relationship. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As the trailer progresses, the emotional conflict becomes clearer. Kriti and Rashmika's characters are shown competing for Shahid's affection, with both seemingly wanting a future with him. Towards the end of the trailer, the two women are seen arguing over who will eventually become Shahid's bride, leaving him with a difficult choice. The trailer also features the popular song Tum Hi Ho Bandhu, a callback to the original Cocktail. The song has already sparked nostalgia among fans of the 2012 film. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As the trailer progresses, the emotional conflict becomes clearer. Kriti and Rashmika's characters are shown competing for Shahid's affection, with both seemingly wanting a future with him. Towards the end of the trailer, the two women are seen arguing over who will eventually become Shahid's bride, leaving him with a difficult choice. The trailer also features the popular song Tum Hi Ho Bandhu, a callback to the original Cocktail. The song has already sparked nostalgia among fans of the 2012 film. {{/usCountry}}

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Soon after the trailer was released, fans shared their reactions online. One of the comments read, "I think threesome got me." Another commented, "the OG Chocolate boy is back." Another wrote, "Shahid + Kriti+Rashmika= Fire." Another fan wrote, "I know it's a sequel baiting on nostalgia but still somehow looks fresh." Another commented, "loved it, it's going to be fun."

About Cocktail 2

Cocktail 2 serves as a spiritual follow-up to the 2012 hit Cocktail, which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty. Directed by Homi Adajania, the original film was both a critical and commercial success, collecting ₹121 crore worldwide against a budget of ₹45 crore. The sequel is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan, Pramita R. Vijan and Ankur Garg, with music composed by Pritam. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on June 1.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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